Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.5 will finally mark gathering areas on your map

The preliminary notes for Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.5 have been posted by Square Enix, and one change in particular should make the MMORPG game that much more pleasant overall. Gathering areas will now be specifically marked on your in-game map, removing the need for third party resources.

The addition is listed in the items sections, where it’s written that players can now see where a particular item can be found on any given area through the gathering log. “Selecting the location of a given item in the gathering log will display the map for that area,” reads the text. “A circle indicating the general location where said item may be gathered will also be displayed.”

This comes as a relief to players of the fantasy game. Until now, the information available for items and resources only included the region or sector, forcing you to just start exploring when you arrived in the hopes of eventually finding what you need. Players often used wikis and other sites that were maintained by community members to learn more specific locations. Now it’ll be all in-game, no more alt-tabbing to and fro for those gathering sessions.

Given these are just a sliver of what’s to come in patch 5.5, dubbed Death Unto Dawn, we don’t get much else revelatory. A spot of ocean fishing could see a visit from some dolphins and seagulls, and the usual new main scenario quests, and other bits and bobs to do and see, are lightly teased. We’ll get the full patch notes closer the time when the full update rolls out.

Here’s a trailer:

The first part of Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.5 is due April 13 – consult our guides on Final Fantasy 14 leveling, Final Fantasy 14 classes, and Final Fantasy 14 races, if this all sounds like something you’d like to try.