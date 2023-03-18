FFXIV patch 6.4 details incoming as Live Letter 76 date announced

News on FFXIV patch 6.4 is coming before March is out, as developer Square Enix gives us the FFXIV Live Letter 76 date for the next producer livestream. These regular broadcasts are typically hosted by game director Naoki Yoshida and community producer Toshio Murouchi, who will likely spend several hours going over everything coming to the critically acclaimed MMORPG in its next major update.

The game’s seventy-sixth “Letter from the Producer Live” will be focused primarily on FFXIV 6.4, the next big patch following on from FFXIV Endwalker, as the team builds towards its next full expansion. The team usually uses this first Live Letter for a new update to give an overview of all the major features and content that we can expect, while the following Live Letter goes more in-depth with gameplay demonstrations.

As such, we don’t yet know everything coming in FFXIV patch 6.4 – but we do have some details. Firstly, Yoshi-P has previously said players can expect to see bigger updates to the FFXIV Island Sanctuary mode in 6.4, following a small round of additions in the previous patch. This should satisfy players who have already polished off all the aspects of the laid-back farming game side activity.

We’d also expect to see plenty of the standard additions that come with a new FFXIV patch. This includes a continuation of the Main Scenario Quest, building ever more towards the FFXIV 7.0 story, and will likely feature at least one dungeon and trial along the way. The Pandaemonium raid series is set to reach its climax with a final four fights and their associated savage tiers.

There’s also a good chance we’ll see another of the new Variant and Criterion Dungeons, FFXIV’s branching, repeatable story instances, along with new ways to enhance your Manderville weapons. It’s likely that these will arrive in patch 6.45, if they are included in the update, but they’ll still probably be mentioned during the livestream.

FFXIV Live Letter 76 – when and how to watch

FFXIV Live Letter 76 airs on March 31 at 4am PDT / 7am EDT / 12pm BST / 1pm CEST. Note that clocks in the UK and Europe will have moved to their respective summer times by then. You can watch the presentation on the official FFXIV YouTube and Twitch channels.

Note that the presentation will take place in Japanese only, although the slides shown will feature both Japanese and English text, so you should be able to follow along. We’ll also be sure to bring you all the key details from the Live Letter as soon as possible, so check back right here on PCGamesN or follow our social channels for that.

In the meantime, check out all the latest on current FFXIV patch 6.35, and read about the renegade FFXIV modders aiming to help make Eorzea more welcoming for everyone. We’ve also picked out more of the best single-player MMOs on PC, if you love shared-world elements but prefer to enjoy your gameplay solo.