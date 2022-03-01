Fortnite is adding Assassin’s Creed’s best protagonist

With the arrival of the latest Fortnite update comes news of a surprise collaboration. While we expect to see another Marvel Comics hero, Ezio Auditore from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series is making the leap over to Epic’s battle royale game – perhaps even as soon as today.

Fortnite 19.40 is the last update before the multiplayer game‘s latest season closes and has been confirmed as Spider-Man-related – complete with a new series of Marvel quests and supposedly at least one more Spider-Man skin being added. However, the update’s files have now been decrypted, and a new videogame collaboration has also been revealed, the next after Sony’s Uncharted.

Leakers have discovered a skin design for Assassin’s Creed protagonist Ezio Auditore, who remains the face of the series – despite it being over ten years since his last starring role in Assassin’s Creed Revelations. The decrypted files show Ezio with his hood on and off, as well as his hidden blades – that will probably serve as his Pickaxe – and an “Assassin’s Strike” emote.

While there’s no firm confirmation exactly when Ezio will drop in Fortnite, whenever skins get leaked in such detail they are usually released within a day. Arcane’s Vi, for example, was leaked and then released almost immediately afterward – so don’t expect a long wait for Ezio.

Fortnite x Assassins Creed! pic.twitter.com/2dOjS0jDYg — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortniteBRFeed) March 1, 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is coming to a close in less than two weeks, but there’s still time for a few more collaboration skins to sneak in – we hear there’s a new Batman movie out this week, for example, and Fortnite could always do with a sixth Batman skin.