Fortnite Capsule Corps – how to find the capsules

You can find the Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules during every match in the Dragon Ball collaboration event, and we’ve got the details on how to find them

Fortnite Capsule Corps: a capsule on the Fortnite map. It is a white bottle with a black label, blue stripes, and a stylised letter C.
Want to know where to find the Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules? Throughout the Fortnite Dragon Ball event, you will see orange beams of light crashing onto the island. These are the sources of the capsules. Should you reach these artefacts, opening them will grant you two of the best items currently in the battle royale game: the Fortnite Kamehameha item and the Nimbus.

Since you need to open the Fortnite Capsule Corp capsules to complete some of the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests, it’s worth seeking them out. Hoi-Poi Capsules, otherwise known as DynoCaps, are an item seen throughout the Dragon Ball manga and anime – which you can watch in-game with our Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes – and can fit anything you can imagine into their tiny frames. Their contents in Fortnite are more limited in scope but not lacking in power.

Where to find Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules

To find the Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules, you need only to use the in-game map. Whenever a new storm phase begins, look on the map and check for the Capsule Corps logo. Follow it until it crash lands, then open it up for a guaranteed Kamehameha and Nimbus item set.

That’s it. No, really, that’s all you need to do to find the Fortnite Capsule Corp capsules. They can appear simultaneously, but once claimed, they’ll disappear from the Fortnite map. You’ll need to be quick to catch them, so we recommend either using one of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves to swing your way or driving a vehicle to the capsule’s location.

