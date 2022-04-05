Fortnite Klombo-sized snow mound locations

Want to know where to find the three Klombo-sized snow mounds in Fortnite? As if there aren’t already a lot of challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, including the recent Resistance challenges to destroy data receivers and place weapon schematics, there is a secret set of challenges that won’t show up on your list.

To begin these challenges, you need to head to the northwest corner of the map, close to the Seven Outpost, and examine one of the Fortnite Klombo-sized mounds. If you missed them from the previous season, Fortnite Klombos are gentle giant dinosaurs that eat discarded weapons. Once you find a mound, you’ll get a prompt at the top of your screen asking you to find the other two.

All three Klombo mounds you need to find are in the same area, and you simply need to approach them to check off progress towards completing the first of these secret challenges for the popular battle royale game. To help you find them quickly, we have a map showing all the locations.

Fortnite Klombo-sized snow mounds locations

Here are all three Fortnite Klombo-sized snow mounds locations:

The first mound is due north of Logjam Lumberyard , close to the road, and at the bottom of the hill leading to the Seven Outpost

, close to the road, and at the bottom of the hill leading to the Seven Outpost After reaching the first mound, head up the hill and turn right to head north; it’s a short walk away

to head north; it’s a short walk away From the second mound, head northeast towards the coast. The snow mound is near the shore; if you reach the docks, you’ve gone too far.

The experience you get from finding these snow mounds helps you complete the battle pass and earn some free Fortnite V-bucks and even the most desirable Fortnite skins. We’ve also got the latest Fortnite Omni Chip locations for this week if you want help to unlock all available customisations.

