Fortnite sand mound locations

Want to know where to find Fortnite sand mounds? Much like the Fortnite Klombo snow mounds a few weeks ago, there are more new areas on the Fortnite map where the Klombo are hiding. Uncovering their locations will earn you extra experience towards the battle pass where you can unlock those sweet Fortnite skins, so it’s worth taking the time to complete this side quest.

You can start the hunt for the Fortnite sand mounds by heading to one of the three locations in the desert on the southern part of the island, close to Synapse Station. Hibernating inside the holes in the sand are the Fortnite Klombos, gentle dinosaurs that eat discarded weapons. Once you find a mound, you’ll get a prompt at the top of your screen asking you to find the other two.

These new Fortnite Klombo sand mounds are a little further apart than the snow mounds from earlier in the season, but you still finish the quest simply by approaching them. Once you find all three Klombo mounds, you’ll complete the challenge.

Here are all of the Klombo sand mound locations:

Northwest of Synapse Station near the river mouth

near the river mouth On the corner of the road east of Synapse Station

Close to the big turn in the river to the north of Chonker’s Speedway

Those are all of the Fortnite Klombo sand mound locations. In the same update to the popular battle royale game, there’s a set of Star Wars challenges that are only available for a limited time. Most are relatively easy to complete, but for those who need a Fortnite lightsaber, we have details on where you should be looking.