Fortnite Klombo – how to throw a Klomberry

Want to know how to throw a Klomberry while standing within ten metres of a Klombo in Fortnite? The latest Fortnite update introduces us to the gentle giants, stomping around and hovering up all the discarded items that eliminated players leave behind. Their favourite treats are Klomberries, and it’s up to you to bring them this delicious treat.

So far, the season challenges have had us complete relatively simple tasks such as knocking down Fortnite timber pines, destroying and collecting Fortnite telescope parts, and destroying Fortnite signal jammers. However, this week’s challenges are a little more difficult as you need to interact with a computer terminal at a Mole Time drill site that IO agents guard, harvest stone from Fortnite temples, and of course, feed the elusive Klombo some Klomberries.

This guide will help you find the Klombos, how to get to their blowholes, where you can harvest some Klomberries to feed them, and what happens when you eat the Klomberries yourself. Completing these challenges is worth doing as you will get some experience to put towards unlocking Fortnite skins and Fortnite V-bucks via the battle pass.

Fortnite Klombo locations

Even though a Klombo is about the size of a house, they’re very rare. In our limited time with the latest update, we spotted only one in the northeast corner close to The Daily Bugle. However, it seems that Klombos appear in grassy locations, so you’re unlikely to find them in the desert or snowy areas of the map.

How to glide after launching from a Klombo’s blowhole

One of the week 8 challenges asks players to glide for 150 metres after launching from a Klombo’s blowhole. To get up there, craft a ramp and jump on its back. Walk up to its head and stand there for a couple of seconds. After that, you’ll soar into the air, giving you the option to glide around. If you don’t travel 150 metres, land back on the Klombo to have another go.

Fortnite Klomberry locations

Klomberries look very similar to blueberries, only they’re lighter blue. You can pick them from plants in grassy areas, holding up to 15 in a single item slot. You can throw them by holding the right mouse button, then clicking the left mouse button to fling them like a grenade. Doing this near a Klombo will complete the challenge.

Alternatively, you can use Klomberries as a healing item. Each one you eat will restore 30 points over a short period, and it prioritises health before shields. So, for example, if you have 90 health and zero shields, the Klomberry gives you ten health and 20 shields.

That should be everything you need to know about Klombos and Klomberries in Fortnite. If you missed out on last week’s season challenges, we have guides on how to find a Fortnite tornado and how to purchase an item from a malfunctioning Fortnite vending machine.