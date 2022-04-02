Expect “big changes” to Fortnite Creative economy this year

The Fortnite Creative economy system will see “big changes” this year, according to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The developer previously promised that Fortnite Creative 2.0 would arrive in the battle royale game sometime in 2022, and it looks like this will come with improvements to the Support-a-Creator sharing program too.

Fortnite Creative was added to the multiplayer game way back in 2018, allowing creators to make their game modes and show them off to other people. While it’s a great place to find items that haven’t been added to the main game – most recently, the jetpacks – it’s only received marginal improvements in the last few years, like stopping XP farming.

The Support-a-Creator program is the main way that creatives get paid, and at the moment, it stands at 5% – so for every $100 a player spends in Fortnite or the Epic Games Store, if they tie that to a specific creator code, those creators get $5.

While Creative 2.0 was previously confirmed as dropping this year by Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney, the company’s co-founder confirms today that “creator economy version 2 and 3” are already being worked on. More importantly, we should “expect some big changes throughout the year” – perhaps when 2.0 drops.

Epic is working on Fortnite creator economy version 2 and 3 already. Expect some big changes throughout the year. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 1, 2022

For now, Fortnite has just had a Zero Build mode added, and the game has raised over $100 million USD to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

