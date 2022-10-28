Fortnite Crew for November lets you play an Epic battle royale villain

Every Fortnite crew pack brings a new bundle of items to the battle royale game for subscribers to enjoy. You’ll also get a few extra V-bucks, and access to the battle pass throw-in as well. For hardcore players, it can be a good way to keep your currency up without worrying about any extra purchases.

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has had a really good selection of skins so far like those from the battle pass itself, but also crossovers like Black Adam and X-23. We’re all somewhat spoiled for choice, but the Fortnite crew packs still bring in a little bit of value, and this month’s bundle includes the unnerving Inkquisitor, who you might have already found in the Fortnitemares quests.

Along with the main skin, you’ll also get a special back bling that’s an eye with tendrils coming out of it, a new dual-blade pickaxe, and an incredibly cool loading screen. Seriously, it’s not often that a loading screen sells us on one of these bundles, but this one looks sublime. Plus, you’ll get 1,000 V-bucks, and then either the battle pass, or another 950 V-bucks.

If you’re not already subscribed, you’ll be able to do a one-month subscription before November to also get access to the October Crew pack too. Or, if you’d rather just wait a couple of weeks, grab it halfway through November to get December’s pack thrown in. Timing is key in so many things in life, but especially so when it comes to things like this.

