Christmas Fortnite event brings free Winterfest items to players

This new Fortnite event sees us heading back to Winterfest, and also getting a chance to grab a lot of free items in Epic’s battle royale game. Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 happens to fall across the holiday period meaning that it runs while Winterfest 2022 is on, and brings in a slew of fun activities and a horde of cosmetics.

Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 has already introduced a lot of cosmetics and skins. We’ve had a new Incredible Hulk skin, we’re meant to be getting a My Hero Academia crossover potentially this week, and there are even rumours of a Die Hard collaboration. Those are all skins and items that come from outside Fortnite though, while the new Winterfest 2022 items are all unique to the game.

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 kicks off on December 13 and runs until January 3. During the event you’ll be able to grab a new item every day for 14 days, and all you need to do is log into the battle royale game and grab it. These items include a mix of skins, gliders, sprays, and even some lobby tracks, with our personal favourites being the Sled Ready Guff and Guff Gringle outfits.

What’s more, Fortnite Crew subscribers will nab themselves the Chill-la-la-LLama Back Bling, and anybody that plays with five different friends during Winterfest 2022 will also get the Curling Iron Emote. If you’re going to be playing the game anyway, it just seems like a good time to make sure you’re playing with a lot of mates, which should be easier thanks to the holiday break that many of us will be on.

If you’re just jumping in for the first time, make sure to read up on the new Fortnite weapons in chapter 4 season 1, because while some of the new weapons are amazing, you’ll need to know how to use them to come out on top. It’s also worth learning where the Fortnite Mending machine locations are to help you keep that health bar full and your shields up.