All Fortnite Mending machine locations

Want to know where to find the Fortnite Mending machines? It may have cold bedside manners, but this chirpy vending machine is just what the doctor ordered to keep you healthy in the battle royale game. It sells bandages, medkits, shield potions, and even patches you up for a price.

There is a quest to buy an item from one of these Fortnite Mending machines as part of the Zero Week challenges. However, before attempting to complete it, you must ensure you have enough Fortnite gold bars saved up. You don’t need a lot of gold, as a cash register’s entire contents are enough to buy most of the items from this vendor.

Where to find all Fortnite Mending machines

To complete the challenge, all you need to do is buy something from the Mending machine. Sometimes these machines will malfunction, so if that’s the case, head for another location on the map or start a new game for a chance to turn this machine back to normal. Here are all ten Fortnite Mending machine locations:

Cloud Condo

Fort Jonesy

Greasy Grove

In the garage next to the gas station northeast of Rocky Reels

Gas station south of Tilted Towers

Gas station west of LogJam Junction

Sleepy Sound

Coney Crossroads

Gas station east of Rave Cave

Gas station east of Lustrous Lagoon

Once you arrive, interact with the machine, choose the item you wish to purchase and press the button to confirm your choice. It doesn’t matter which healing item you pick, so long as you can afford it. Here are all of the things you can buy from Mending machines and their costs:

Bandage – 10 gold bars

Medkit – 50 gold bars

Small shield potion – 30 gold

Shield potion – 120 gold

Patch up your character – 100 gold

You now know all the Fortnite Mending machine locations, which should put you in good stead to claim that all-important victory royale.