How do you slide in Fortnite?

Want to know how to slide in Fortnite? Fortnite Chapter 3’s brand new island is filled with hilly areas, the perfect place to introduce a sliding mechanic. While it may be the season for sledding down winter slopes, you don’t need to be in a snowy environment to utilise this mechanic. Performing a slide is as simple as crouching at the right time – it’s worth learning how to slide early on as it’s likely going to be a staple of the Fortnite meta.

Sliding down a steep hill allows you to move much faster than if you were running, making it easy to avoid enemy fire and outrun the storm circle. It’s possible to slide on a level platform, though you won’t travel very far as you need an angled surface to utilise this mechanic effectively. Sliding is joined by the web-shooters from Spider-Man which allows you to swing around the environment, though this isn’t available to use until next week.

There are challenges tied to sliding, so it’s important to get to grips with this new mechanic early on. Here’s everything you need to know about sliding in Fortnite.

How to slide in Fortnite

You can slide anywhere in Fortnite by pressing the crouch button while moving. To increase your speed while sliding, you need to find a steep hill to slide down. As you build momentum and gain extra speed, you’re vulnerable to taking heavy amounts of fall damage. Try not to jump as you build momentum as you can instantly down yourself depending on the height you fall from.

Players can build and fight while sliding, giving you a massive advantage if you happen to have the high ground. It’s important to note that sliding doesn’t work in Creative mode unless you enable it in the settings menu beforehand. A lot of creative maps from Chapter 2 don’t support sliding right now, but popular maps should receive an update within the next week or so to fix this issue.

And that’s all you need to slide in Fortnite. If you’re skilled at Fortnite, you’ll be pleased to know about the new Fortnite victory crown which rewards confident players with bonus experience points. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best battle royale games if you’re looking for a similar experience to Fortnite.