Where to find jetpacks in Fortnite

Looking for Fortnite jetpacks? As part of the new update, Fortnite has added jetpacks and egg launchers to the battle royale game, alongside bouncy eggs and more omni chip locations to customise your omni sword.

Jetpacks have been unvaulted in Fortnite, so once again you can take to the skies, picking off other players from the comfort of the clouds. Although finding and using jetpacks doesn’t provide XP for the battle pass, using Fortnite jetpacks is part of this week’s season challenges, in which you’ll need to travel in the air with a jetpack.

So, where can you find jetpacks in Fortnite? Jetpacks can only be found on IO blimps that float above the Fortnite map. There are five blimps, which you can either land on from the battle bus, or use an ascender to reach. Here are the locations of all five jetpacks in Fortnite. It’s worth noting that the IO blimp locations do change from week to week. You can also purchase a jetpack from various Fortnite NPCs using Fortnite gold.

Fortnite jetpack locations

The Fortnite IO blimp locations are:

Coney Crossroads

Tilted Towers

Condo Canyon

Rocky Reels

Command Cavern

Now you’ve found a jetpack in Fortnite, here are all the best Fortnite skins you could acquire by earning XP this season. If you’re looking for alternate modes of transport, keep an eye out for Fortnite tanks, and remember to use the new Fortnite tactical sprint to evade your fellow players.