Fortnite map pits Rocket League cars against the battle royale storm

A new Fortnite map brings together the Epic battle royale game and beloved racing game Rocket League for an incredible multiplayer fusion, as the the world of Fortnite creative continues getting better, and chapter 3 season 4 keeps adding new devices.

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has been kind enough to gift us with the new creative AI update, as well as the mighty Rocket League octane device. Both of these have been huge in helping map designers bring things to the next level while they wait for Fortnite chapter 3 season 5, and the rumoured release of Creative 2.0 by the end of the year.

With Rocket League being such a huge game in its own right, we’re always hyped to see how the octane is being utilised in creative maps. While races against each other are fun, a new Dark Storm Racers map has you not only burning rubber to try and beat one another, but also to stay out of the storm and stay alive. It’s a cool concept, and it’s only made cooler by the rather excellent trailer.

If you fancy this blend of battle royale magic and car-crashing carnage, you need Fortnite map code 7310-6638-9394. This is definitely the kind of map that benefits from playing it with your mates, so make sure you’re able to convince a few players to join you. Be warned, though: Rocket League may be easy to pick up and play, but controlling the car in the air takes a bit of practice. If you keep crashing and dying — which you will — don’t feel too bad.

