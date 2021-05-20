Want to know where to find the Fortnite sandcastles? Summer is just around the corner, if you can believe it, and the challenges this week in Fortnite ask you to build and destroy sandcastles at specific beaches. Like the other challenges, such as finding the research books, these ones are as simple as finding the object to interact with, or building on a specific spot highlighted in-game.

The catch this time around is that there are two locations for building the sandcastles and two separate locations where you have to kick down already erected castles. Of course, the map itself serves as a big hint as to where to go, in places where there is sand, but why spend time hunting them down? Check out our Fortnite sandcastles location map below, so you easily know where to head when you land in the game.

You may find there is some stiff competition at first to complete this challenge right away, but it should be relatively easy. So read on to find the best spots to build sandcastles in Fortnite, and where the inferior sandcastles are located on the map for you to demolish.

Fortnite sandcastle locations

Here are the locations for building and destroying the Fortnite sandcastles:

Build sandcastles

Beach southwest of Holly Hedges

Beach north of Dirty Docks

Destroy sandcastles

Beach west of Misty Meadows. It’s close to where the new island spawned.

Beach to the northeast of Craggy Cliffs.

Now you know where to find the Fortnite sandcastles, you’re free to complete some of the other challenges this week. We’d highly recommend spending some time in Team Rumble to finish the rest of this week’s challenges as it’s significantly easier to pull off in a mode where you can respawn. Other challenges this season include how to tame animals or craft weapons, so make sure you finish them while you can as Fortnite chapter 2 season 7 is just a few weeks away.