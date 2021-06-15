Fortnite – collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Looking for spray cans in Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park? The latest season of Fortnite has certainly kept us on our toes, adding in alien artifacts to find, new Fortnite skins, and even rubber ducks! Yes, aliens have replaced the dinosaurs and there are even new Fortnite alien weapons to wield.

Now, in the latest set of challenges, we’re back to what feels like a Fortnite origin challenge, tracking down spray cans in warehouses in Dirty Docks, or garages in Pleasant Park – ah, takes us back to when Fortnite was just a wee thing.

There are four possible locations in both Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park, but you’ll only need to nab two spray cans to complete the challenge, so it really depends on where you land. You’ll also need to locate a graffiti covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner to round off this set of challenges nicely. Here’s where to find the spray cans in both Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park, so take your pick.

Fortnite spray cans locations Dirty Docks

The spray cans can be found in warehouses in the following areas of Dirty Docks:

The warehouse in the top right

The warehouse in the middle

The small warehouse by the jetty southeast

The warehouse northwest of Dirty Docks

Fortnite spray cans locations Pleasant Park

The spray cans can be found in garages in the following areas of Pleasant Park:

The garage next to the house in the top right of the area

The garage next to the house at the bottom right of the area

The garage east of the football pitch

The garage west of the centre of Pleasant Park

That’s where to find all the spray cans in Fortnite to complete this week’s challenges. For more on the season of aliens, check out how to unlock Kymera styles and the every NPC location for Chapter 2 Season 7.