It looks like Fortnite weapon charms are coming at last

It seems that Fortnite weapon charms may become a new customisation option for the phenomenal battle royale game, as prominent leakers have again uncovered evidence that Epic is working on gun bling – but will they actually arrive in the current Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

While it seems like the majority of multiplayer games on PC seem to feature optional weapon charms as slightly annoying customization options, such as Apex Legends, Fortnite does not. There have been rumours over the years that Epic was working on little cosmetic charms for Fortnite’s weapons, and even seemed to be teasing it for Chapter 2 Season 7, but the feature still isn’t here.

Dataminers have discovered that Epic is working on a cosmetic archiving feature, presumably to tidy up the in-game locker. Among the data strings listed for archiving includes items, emotes, and… weapon charms, it seems.

It seems highly unlikely that a whole new area of customisation would be added now, so most likely players will have to wait until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 to get these lucky charms. As for why now, it seems like Fortnite also has a first-person mode in development, and weapon charms are a lot more visible in first-person. We’ll just have to wait and see.

As for right now, the Fortnite Thor: Love and Thunder skins are now available as a pack, and they’re electric.