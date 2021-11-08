Forza Horizon 5 is getting picture-in-picture sign language options

Forza Horizon 5 will be out officially tomorrow, November 9 – although folks who pre-ordered the premium edition have been busy hooning away all weekend. It arrives with an impressive suite of accessibility features, from its colourblindness options to its settings for difficulty and game speed. But the open-world racing game is getting another feature in the near future: picture-in-picture sign language interpreters for cinematics.

A recent Xbox Wire post that details a range of Forza Horizon 5’s accessibility features also notes that the team at Playground Games is currently in the process of implementing support for both American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters for the game’s cutscenes. Interpreters using sign language will appear in a picture-in-picture display near the bottom of the screen at appropriate times, the post explains.

“We’re constantly listening to the community to make Forza Horizon 5 an inclusive experience for everyone to enjoy,” writes Mike Brown, Forza Horizon 5’s creative director. “We want everyone in the world to be able to experience our game, and with more than an estimated 400 million gamers with disabilities across the globe, it is vital that all players be able to tailor their gameplay in a way that works best for them.”

This video goes through a lot of Forza Horizon 5’s accessibility options, if you’d like to see where to find them in the menu.

Accessibility is a core pillar of Forza Horizon 5’s design, and you can read our Forza Horizon 5 review to find out more about it. It’ll be available on Game Pass for PC on launch day. Microsoft hasn’t specified a date for when sign language support will arrive in Forza Horizon 5.

