For those who enjoy a social gaming session, it’s time to talk about the best Game Pass games to play with friends. With such a vast library available for subscribers, there are plenty of wonderful games just waiting for you and your squad to play and enjoy.

We’ve picked out six of the best Game Pass games to play with friends to get you started. We’ve tried to go for a bit of variety here, including games that can be enjoyed by casual and hardcore gamers alike. Whatever your taste in games, we’re sure we’ll have at least one game on this list that suits your preferences.

On the one hand, we have the epic pirate adventure, Sea of Thieves, which you and your friends can easily pour hours and hours into, and on the other hand, we have the likes of Gang Beasts, which can give you some zany activities to fill up short spaces of time. Whether you’re playing locally with friends nearby, or playing with mates across the country, there’s a game for every occasion.

The best Game Pass games to play with friends are:

Grounded

Gang Beasts

Sea of Thieves

Terraria

Dead by Daylight

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

From the right perspective, even an everyday garden can be an exciting world to explore. In Grounded, you and your friends are shrunk down to a tiny size and left to fend for yourselves in a forest of grass. At this size, a simple ant becomes a formidable foe – and at night time, a spider attack could be like one of your worst nightmares.

On the flip side of that though, you’ll find yourself gathering resources and building a miniature base to keep you and your friends safe from the creepy crawly predators hidden amongst the overgrowth. Building and developing your own safe space with your friends makes for a rewarding experience.

The game is still in early access, so you can expect updates as time goes by – including additions to its story content. Check out our Grounded review for more on the game.

Gang Beasts

Most fighting games give you control of huge, powerful, muscular characters. Not Gang Beasts. Developer Boneloaf decided that it would be best to focus on dummy little floppy creatures instead, and it was a good call, because it’s hilarious.

Each player takes control of a different character (with huge amounts of customisation available) and your objective is to toss the other players out of the arena. It offers a charmingly unique experience, and it’s one that can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone – its unique gameplay style evens the playing field a lot when hardcore and casual gamers play together.

Sea of Thieves

Developer Rare Ltd. has been making games for decades, during which time it has created countless classics that have resonated with fans around the world. It says a lot about the quality of Sea of Thieves that it’s been its most successful game to date.

In this game, you and your friends form the crew of a pirate ship. Together you can explore tropical islands, hunt down bounties on skeleton pirates, embark on an engrossing story campaign, dig up buried treasure, and much more. But, hey, rather than repeating ourselves, we’ll just point you towards our Sea of Thieves review so you can read more about how great it is.

Terraria

It’s the 2D Minecraft. Well, as much as that’s the easiest way to give you the gist of what Terraria is, it’s a disservice to the game to suggest that it’s just a copy of Minecraft, because this is a game that offers a wholly unique experience.

If you and your friends are fans of 2D pixel art and want a sandbox game where you can craft, fight monsters, and explore, then this is the game for you. It’s one of those games where you’ll start playing and before you know it, three hours have gone by. Things really get exciting when you add Terraria mods to the mix too (especially as you can use mods on Game Pass games).

Dead by Daylight

To put it simply, this is a multiplayer horror movie simulator. You either get to play as one of a team of regular people, who need to power up multiple generators so that they can escape a killer’s lair, or you play as killer who needs to stop the other players from escaping, by gruesomely impaling them on spikes.

What will make this especially appealing to horror fans is the broad selection of playable characters. While there are original characters for you to fall in love with, you’ll also find Halloween’s Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Kruger, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface, and even Stranger Things’ Demogorgon among the Dead by Daylight killers. There are also several guest star survivors to choose from, so whichever role you play, you may get a chance to represent your favourite horror franchise.

Golf with your friends

There are a lot of golf games out there, and as the name of this game would suggest, this one is particularly appropriate for playing with friends. While there are lot of golf games where you take it in turns to put, this one is a free for all – you’re all going at once. If you want, you can turn collision off so you don’t create problems for each other, but keeping it on can help make things a little more chaotic.

On top of that, there’s a lot of fun drawn from the type of courses you’re playing on. It’s all based on miniature golf, so you can expect to find all of the things that you’d usually find on a miniature golf course (like windmills and pyramids), as well as a few wackier, out of this world additions, such as black holes, warzones, pirate ships, portals, and more. It definitely earned its spot in our best sports games article.

We hope this has helped you to find the right game to enjoy with your friends during your next meetup. Still not convinced about Game Pass? Check out our guide on every reason you need to get Game Pass – we’re sure you will find something that takes your fancy as you play through over 100 great games.