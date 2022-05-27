Those who appreciate their digital privacy will no doubt be keen to know which are the best VPN extensions to use in 2022. After all, being able to easily flick the VPN on and off from within your browser means you get to enjoy being discrete, while also being able to quickly switch back to your native connection whenever it is convenient to do so – not to mention the added ease-of-use for split-tunnelling.

So to make your life easier, we’ve written this article on the best VPN extensions. Of course, there’s not one single VPN provider who has some kind of magic, all-encompassing extension that works for all browsers no matter what, so we’ve put it upon ourselves to narrow down the best VPN extensions for each of the major browsers.

Whether you have a soft spot for Google’s own Chrome, are drawn to the vulpine qualities of Mozilla’s Firefox, enjoy the sweet internet music of Opera, consider Safari as the apple of your eye, or even live on the edge and browse with Edge, we’ve got a VPN recommendation for each and every one of them.

The best VPN extensions are:

Best VPN extension for Chrome – NordVPN

Best VPN extension for Mozilla Firefox – Surfshark

Best VPN extension for Opera – Private Internet Access

Best VPN extension for Safari – ExpressVPN*

Best VPN extension for Microsoft Edge – Cyberghost

The best VPN extension for Chrome

The best VPN extension for Chrome is NordVPN.

Giants of the internet world collide when you use NordVPN on Google Chrome. We have a whole article dedicated to the best VPN for Chrome and, sure enough, we put NordVPN right at the top. This popular provider has cemented itself as one of the best choices in the VPN arena, and it has done this through the provision of a quality service.

Using the WireGuard protocol, it’s able to encrypt your data much more quickly than providers who don’t have it in place. Combine that with a selection of over 5,000 servers across 60 countries to choose from and you have a solid VPN service.

Once you’re all set up with an account, just head to the Chrome Web Store and get your extension downloaded in no time.

NordVPN Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

The best VPN extension for Mozilla Firefox

The best VPN extension for Firefox is Surfshark.

In terms of VPN clout, Surfshark rivals NordVPN. So what makes this provider so special? Well, for one thing, users can enjoy an unlimited number of simultaneous connections, which will certainly appeal to anybody looking to secure the privacy of their whole family.

It might not have quite as many servers to choose from as NordVPN (3,200+ across 65 countries), but it should still be more than enough for the majority of users. If you have any reservations, you may be pleased to hear that Surfshark lets potential customers enjoy a seven-day free trial without you needing to enter any payment details.

After getting signed up with Surfshark, you should head to the Firefox Add-ons website so you’re ready to start controlling the VPN from your browser.

Surfshark Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

The best VPN Extension for Opera

The best VPN extension for Opera is Private Internet Access.

Private Internet Access could be an ideal option for anybody who browses the internet using Opera. It’s been providing a reliable VPN service for over a decade now, and with options for split-tunnelling available, you can set your Opera browser to connect through an international server, while keeping any other apps through your native connection.

With a kill switch in place, Private Internet Access really does ensure that your internet activities remain private. Even if the VPN goes down for just a second, the connection will be severed and none of your data will fall into the hungry mouth of your predatory internet service provider.

Private Internet Access Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

The best VPN extension for Safari

*Eagle eyed readers probably noticed the little asterisk on the bullet point list above and now it’s time for us to explain. While we do recommend using ExpressVPN if you’re somebody who uses Safari as a browser, there actually isn’t an ExpressVPN Safari extension at this point in time.

There was an ExpressVPN Safari extension once, but it is no longer supported because ever since the launch of Safari 12, only extensions downloaded from Apple’s Safari Extensions Gallery are compatible. It’s not just ExpressVPN that has been affected by this, and it’s now very difficult to find a VPN provider that offers a Safari extension.

Nonetheless, ExpressVPN has a dedicated iOS app and provides a fantastic VPN service on Apple devices, hence our recommendation. With split-tunnelling, a kill switch, and over 3,000 servers across 94 countries, it’s definitely not a VPN to be sniffed at.

ExpressVPN Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

The best VPN extension for Microsoft Edge

The best VPN extension for Microsoft Edge is Cyberghost.

Last but not least, we come to Microsoft Edge, and whether you want to keep the spirit of Internet Explorer alive, or just love the user experience, we recommend that you use Cyberghost as your VPN.

Upping the ante when compared to some other providers, it has an enormous 7,400 servers in more than 91 countries around the world. It also gives you a 45-day money-back guarantee (15 days more than what most other providers give you), meaning that you’ve got more than enough time to decide whether or not it’s a service that’s worth your money.

Throw in compatibility with most major streaming services, a kill switch, a strict no-logs policy, and AES 256-bit encryption and you have a pretty appealing package. Just head on down to the Microsoft Edge add-on site, and you can have it on your device in no time.

CyberGhost Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

So those are our choices for the best VPN extensions for each of the major web browsers. We hope that this has been useful and helped you to get your VPN all set up with your browser of choice. Below, we’ve answered a few FAQs about VPN extensions.

Are VPN extensions safe?

Yes. VPN extensions and add-ons to web browsers pose absolutely no risk. By adding a VPN extension to your browser, you are merely giving yourself a simpler way to control your VPN while on the web. Arguably, this is safer than not using one, because it can help stop dubious parties from compiling information on you based on your internet activities.

How do you use VPN extensions?

Each VPN extension or add-on will work a little differently based on the provider. However, once installed, you often just have to enter your login details before then being the very simple option to just switch it on or off within your browser whenever you so wish. Any other functionality will depend on your provider.

Do VPN extensions work?

Yes – if you use the right ones. You’ll find tons of VPN extensions available for all of the different browsers (Safari aside), but if you use a well-respected brand (or any of the recommended VPN providers in this list) you should have no trouble.

Read our guide on which is the fastest VPN, as well as our guide on the best free VPN for more information on helping you choose the best VPN for you.