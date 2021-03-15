Genshin Impact 1.4 release time – countdown to Rosaria’s banner

The Genshin Impact 1.4 release date is just around the corner, and now we know what time the update will be dropping as well as the date. The anime game’s developer Mihoyo has posted oodles of details on what the incoming content drop will bring to Teyvat, as well as the server times for when we can see its rollout get started.

In a new dev post on the anime-RPG game’s site, Mihoyo announces that the Genshin Impact 1.4 update maintenance will kick off on March 17 at 6am UTC+8 and is estimated to last around five hours. So, here’s what that means for your time zone: that’s a maintenance start time of March 16 at 10pm GMT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT and, assuming the update takes five hours to drop, the Genshin Impact 1.4 release time is 3am GMT (March 17) / 11pm ET / 8pm ET (March 16).

As per usual, you’re going to get some compensation for maintenance downtime in the form of 300 Primogems (60 for reach hour of maintenance time), and there’ll be no change to this if the update launches earlier than this. Sweet!

As for 1.4’s new content, the update’s “flagship event” Invitation of Windblume is on the way, bringing the chance to scoop up a special, event-exclusive new bow during the festival’s duration – the Windblume Ode, which has an “exclusive refinement material, The Visible Winds.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~ All times below based on server time.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YMefMl450s — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

1.4 also brings a new Genshin Impact character, the four-star “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria, a Cryo character with some devastating polearm skills. “A sister of the church, though you wouldn’t know it if it weren’t for her attire,” her description says. “Known for her sharp, cold words and manner, she often works alone.” Rosaria’s elemental skill is called Ravaging Confession, which lets her rapidly manoeuvre behind her foe (except for some of the biggest ones), unleashing an attack that deals Cryo damage.

There’s no exact information on when the Rosaria banner will arrive as part of 1.4 just yet, but before then we’ve got one of the other event wishes – the Venti event wish – which Mihoyo has shared details about today on Twitter here. Though it’s currently unconfirmed, we can guess that Rosaria’s banner will go live sometime in April.

Plus, there are new quests to get stuck into, equipment to scoop up, a new Hangout Events game mode, and a raft of gameplay tweaks and other feature additions to look forward to for when 1.4 lands this week. Check out the dev post linked above for the full rundown of patch notes if you’re keen to know everything ahead of launch.

