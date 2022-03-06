Genshin Impact 2.5 Phase 2 banner release time – Kokomi and Raiden Shogun rerun

The latest Genshin Impact 2.5 Phase 2 banner event is nearly here, and while it doesn’t boast any new characters it does at least give players a chance to once again pick popular characters they may have missed in the JRPG – such as Kokomi and Raiden Shogun.

While the Genshin Impact 2.5 banner event released in mid-February – and brought with it new character Yae Miko to one of the best anime games on PC – this week will see the release of this banner’s Phase 2. This consists of reruns of certain new characters to give players another shot at picking them up, similar to 2.4’s banner release in January.

Aside from the 5-star characters Raiden Shogun and Kokomi, 4-star characters Bennett, Xinyan, and Kujou Sara will all have higher drop rates for the duration of Genshin Impact’s 2.5 Phase 2 banner – along with the events “Drifting Luminescence” and “Reign of Serenity”. After this, it is not certain when these characters will return, so make sure to pick them up if you haven’t done so already.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Phase 2 banner release time

The Genshin Impact Kokomi and Raiden Shogun rerun banner release time is Tuesday, March 8, at 6pm EST / 3pm PST / 5pm GMT – and this will run until March 29.

Aside from characters, you’ll also have the chance to earn multiple weapons too during this time – including the 5-star Engulfing Lightning polearm and Everlasting Moonglow catalyst, as well as the 4-star Akuoumaru claymore, Mouun’s Moon bow, Lion’s Roar sword, Favonius Lance polearm, and Sacrificial Fragments catalyst.

Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.5 New Events – Phase II In Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/vB6blGAdzi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 3, 2022

The next step for Genshin Impact is 2.6, of course, and that should bring a number of new characters to the game – including Ayato, Yelan, Heizou, and more.