Genshin Impact Baal – everything we know

The Genshin Impact Electro Archon was finally revealed in the 2.0 livestream event, and will be joining the list of NPCs hailing from Inazuma in the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 release date.

Baal, also known as Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, and the God of Eternity (just to confuse matters) is the leader of Inazuma and commands an army, led by another new character, Kujou Sara. Baal believes in achieving divine eternity, and to that end, Visions should be harvested and inlaid to the statue of the Thousand-Armed, Hundred-Eyed God. In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of Baal, producing a sword from her chest and thrusting it towards the sky. As lightning arcs from the blade, she says ‘you will be inlaid upon this statue.’ We do know that this blade is the ‘pinnacle of the Raiden Shogun’s skill’ and ‘a symbol of ultimate power’, as stated in Kazuha’s story teaser.

Although Baal looks like a formidable character, there are other characters in Inazuma prepared to help you, including Gorou, the leader of the resistance, as well as new Genshin Impact characters: Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

When is Baal coming to Genshin Impact?

Baal arrives as an NPC in the 2.0 update, although she won’t be a playable character just yet. It stands to reason, we’ll be able to wield her powers in the future, though, like other Archons Venti and Zhongli. According to a leak from Genshin Report, Baal won’t be coming in 2.1 either, so it looks like her release date and banner will be in update 2.2 or later.

To my current knowledge, Baal / Raiden will not be playable in Version 2.1 I've been told they have other characters currently planned. This could obviously change, but that's what I've been told#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/veSHOms49N — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 10, 2021

Who is Baal in Genshin Impact?

We don’t know that much about Baal, but at some point in the past, something shifted in Inazuma and she enacted the Vision Hunt decree to enforce the removal of Visions. Inazuma itself is an isolated nation, made up of six islands and home to the Electro element – as a result the weather is temperamental, with plenty of storms and rain blowing in from the sweeping coastline.

We'll be sure to update this guide with a release date for Baal's banner, as well as any information we glean from the 2.0 update.