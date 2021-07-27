Genshin Impact Kokomi banner and abilities

Looking for the Sangonomiya Kokomi banner release date? Kokomi has been officially unveiled by Mihoyo as one of the new Genshin Impact characters arriving on an upcoming Genshin Impact banner. The Genshin Impact 2.0 update takes us on an adventure to Inazuma, a perilous land where the Raiden Shogun reigns supreme. The Shogun has implemented decrees ordering the confiscation of all Visions in the nation, and as a result of her suppressive rule, resistance groups have emerged in Inazuma.

Sangonomiya Kokomi leads the Sangonomiya Resistance, from the Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island. She is a strategic genius, and her wisdom has led the resistance to victory many times. According to Gorou, “Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island’s victories would have been possible”.

We’re expecting to visit Watatsumi Island in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update, along with Seirai Island, as the storyline in Inazuma develops further. Not only will we be able to interact with her as an NPC and visit her beautiful home, but we also expect to be able to recruit Kokomi herself when she appears on a banner in the forthcoming update. Thanks to dataminers and reported leaks, we have some idea of Kokomi’s abilities, too – here’s everything we know so far.

Genshin Impact Kokomi release date

According to a tweet by reputable source Lumie on Twitter, Kokomi will be part of the second banner in 2.1, which means the Kokomi release date is September 21.

Genshin Impact Kokomi abilities

Kokomi is a five-star hydro catalyst user. Her abilities have been extracted from the 2.1 beta, although they appear to behave a little differently in the beta to the way they’re supposed to, going by the written description of her skills. On Twitter, user abc64real explains that – contrary to the tooltip – Kokomi’s E skill scales off attack and not max hp.

Kokomi’s abilities will almost certainly be modified before her full release, but here’s what we currently have, courtesy of Honey Hunter World:

Normal attack: The Shape of Water

Normal attack: Performs up to three consecutive attacks that take the form of swimming fish, dealing Hydro damage

Performs up to three consecutive attacks that take the form of swimming fish, dealing Hydro damage Charged attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal area-of-effect Hydro damage after a short casting time.

Consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal area-of-effect Hydro damage after a short casting time. Plunging attack: Gathering the might of Hydro, Kokomi plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals area-of-effect Hydro damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental skill: Kurage’s Oath

Summons “bake-kurage” created from water that can heal her allies. Using this skill will apply the Wet status to Kokomi.

Bake-Kurage heals nearby active characters at intervals and deals Hydro damage to nearby opponents based on Kokomi’s max HP.

Elemental burst: Kaijin Ceremony

The might of Watatsumi descends, dealing Hydro damage to surrounding opponents, before robing Kokomi in a ceremonial garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya.

Ceremonial Garment

Kokomi’s normal, charged attack, and elemental skill-generated bake-kurage damage is increased based on kokomi’s max HP.

When her normal and charged attacks hit opponents, Kokomi will restore HP for all nearby party members, and the amount restored is based on her max HP.

Increases Kokomi’s resistance to interruption and allows her to move on the water’s surface.

These effects will be cleared once Kokomi leaves the field.

Genshin Impact Kokomi passive talents

Haworthia Casket: If Kokomi’s own Bake-Kurage are on the field when she uses Kaijin Ceremony, the Bake-Kurage’s duration will be refreshed.

If Kokomi’s own Bake-Kurage are on the field when she uses Kaijin Ceremony, the Bake-Kurage’s duration will be refreshed. Song of Pearls: While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, the normal and charged attack damage bonus Kokomi gains based on her max HP will receive a further increase based on 15% of her healing bonus.

While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, the normal and charged attack damage bonus Kokomi gains based on her max HP will receive a further increase based on 15% of her healing bonus. Princess of Watatsumi: Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects. Flawless Strategy: Kokomi obtains a 25% healing bonus. Her crit rate decreases by 100%

Genshin Impact Kokomi constellations

At Water’s Edge: While donning the Ceremonial garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, the final normal attack in Kokomi’s combo will unleash a swimming fish to deal 30% of her max HP as hydro damage. This damage is not considered normal attack damage.

While donning the Ceremonial garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, the final normal attack in Kokomi’s combo will unleash a swimming fish to deal 30% of her max HP as hydro damage. This damage is not considered normal attack damage. The Clouds Like Waves Rippling: Kokomi gains the following Healing Bonuses with regard to characters with 50% or less HP via the following methods: Kurage’s Oath Bake-Kurage: 4.5% of Kokomi’s max HP. Kaijin Ceremony normal and charged attacks: 0.6% of Kokomi’s max HP.

Kokomi gains the following Healing Bonuses with regard to characters with 50% or less HP via the following methods: The Moon, A ship O’er the Seas: Increases the level of Kaijin Ceremony by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Kaijin Ceremony by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Moon Overlooks the Waters: While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, Kokomi’s normal attack speed is increased by 10%, and normal attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.8 energy for her. This effect can occur once every 0.2 seconds.

While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, Kokomi’s normal attack speed is increased by 10%, and normal attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.8 energy for her. This effect can occur once every 0.2 seconds. All Streams Flow to the Sea: Increases the level of Kurage’s Oath by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Kurage’s Oath by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Sango Isshin: While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, Kokomi gains a 40% hydro damage bonus for four seconds after her normal and charged attacks heal a character with 80% or more HP.

That’s all we know about Sangonomiya Kokomi – if you’re looking for information on more upcoming characters, we’ve got a Kujou Sara guide, and a Raiden Shogun guide, too.