Genshin Impact 3.5 brings its own version of Pac-Man in new event leak

This recent Genshin Impact leak shows off a completely unexpected Pac-Man-inspired event that should be coming in the anime game‘s next update. Genshin Impact version 3.5 will kick off the next Windblume Festival, so this may be a part of that event. HoYoverse has taken inspiration from other games with their events in the past, but Pac-Man is one that nobody saw coming.

HoYoverse clearly enjoys trying out different styles of gameplay for events within its RPG, and recent game updates are perfect examples of this. Genshin Impact version 3.2 had the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy monster-taming event that players likened to Pokemon, and Genshin Impact version 3.3 introduced the Akitsu Kimodameshi event that put a spin on Atari’s block-breaker, Breakout.

The leak provides images of several indoor locations in Mondstadt, and they’re all set up in ways that scream Pac-Man. Small balloons line the walkways with larger balloons mixed in – the same way power pellets are organized in Bandai Namco’s classic arcade game.

We can also see different, medium-sized balloons that might be Genshin’s version of Pac-Man’s fruits. There are even portals on the walls that most likely spit you out on the opposite side of the room. The leak only contains six screenshots, but the sixth one shows six maps, possibly indicating the total number of stages we’ll get to play.

The screenshots come from a leaker named Genshin Yuban, and you can check them out for yourself in this Reddit thread. These leaks often come from players who are participating in closed betas, and we likely won’t see more definitive details about the event until version 3.5 approaches.

We’re still in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.4, celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year with this year’s Lantern Rite event. There’s still about a month left before we see official news about version 3.5, especially since HoYoverse is off the clock for its Lunar New Year holidays.