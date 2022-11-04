Genshin Impact 3.3 release date, banners, and new characters

Want to know what the Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is? Believe it or not, version 3.3 marks the free RPG game’s 20th update, just over two years since we first set foot in Teyvat. The 3.3 update gives us more of the Sumeru region to explore, as well as new features to try and characters you can obtain via wishes.

While we know exactly when the Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is, it’s a bit early to know precisely how good the new characters will be. Fortunately, we know enough about them to give us a general idea of what they’ll play like. Don’t worry, we’ll rank them on the Genshin Impact tier list to let you know if they’re worth spending your Primogems on.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release date

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is December 7 at around 5pm PDT / 8pm EST / 10pm GMT. After a five-hour period, when the game’s servers are down, adventurers should be able to reconnect and access the new content.

We first learned of this date during the Genshin Impact 3.0 live stream. Like other updates, version 3.3 spans across upcoming Genshin Impact banners, which include a variety of new characters, reruns of old favourites, and even some mighty weapons.

Genshin Impact 3.3 new characters and banners

Two new characters are making their playable debut and will be the main featured characters in the upcoming banners. While we now know who the characters are officially, datamined leaks from Honey Hunter World reveal previously unknown details. They are ‘The Wanderer’, a five-star Anemo catalyst user, and Faruzan, a four-star Anemo bow wielder. There are also some ascension materials you need to scavenge from the world for both The Wanderer and Faruzan before the 3.3 update launches.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Genius Invokation TCG

Along with the new characters, the first batch of cards from a popular trading card game played throughout Teyvat also comes to the open world game. Once you have a complete deck, you’ll be able to challenge NPCs to duels. We have a lot more info about the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation card game in our handy guide.

Genshin Impact 3.3 new artifact sets

Finally, there are two new Genshin Impact artifact sets. The Desert Pavilion Chronicle set gives a flat Anemo bonus and increases your speed and attack damage after a charged attack hits an opponent. There’s also the Flower of Paradise Lost set, which increases elemental mastery and improves the elemental reactions of Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon by giving them a damage increase and a 25% bonus that can stack up to four times.

Genshin Impact 3.3 events

Several events are set to take place during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, giving you the chance to earn numerous prizes. These rewards include Primogems, Magic Enhancement Ores, and Hero’s Wit, among many others. Here is a list of the events to come in version 3.3.

The Akitsu Kimodameshi event begins with Itto and requires players to reach Adventure Rank 30 and complete Archon Quest ‘Ritou Escape Plan’. You receive primogems, Kimodameshi tickets, and other handy items for participating.

Reruns of Windtrace and Misty Dungeon events, though the Misty Dungeon is now in the Realm of Sand.

Start of the ‘Across the Wilderness’ event, which is an overworld balloon-collecting challenge. To begin, you must be Adventure Rank 19 and complete the Archon quest ‘Song of the Dragon’.

That’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. However, during live streams hosted by Mihoyo and occasionally from other sources, you can enter some Genshin Impact codes to get hold of free Primogems for the popular free game. These are very handy at the beginning of a new season, so check back often just in case there’s a new code available.