The Genshin Impact 4.0 update arrives next week to bring us to the Hydro nation, Fontaine. And with this new region comes the one thing that the anime game‘s community loves more than new characters – free Primogems. Get ready to open up a ton of chests in between all of the puzzle-solving, both above ground and underwater. If you plan on pulling for the upcoming Genshin Impact characters, you’ll need all the gems you can get.

Since this is a major expansion, you’ll have your hands full trying to earn all of the newly-available Primogems – especially if you’re a free-to-play fan with no intention of spending any money. And it’ll be well worth the effort, given the fact that HoYoverse is introducing Fontaine with top-tier banners.

The first half of Genshin Impact version 4.0 will feature two of the Fontaine siblings, Lyney and Lynette, alongside the ever-popular Yelan. She’s always been firmly seated at the top of the Genshin Impact tier list, so you can’t go wrong saving up to pull for her.

In the second half of version 4.0, you’ll get a chance to pull for another top-tier character in Zhongli, along with Childe and the youngest Fontaine sibling, Freminet.

Both halves of version 4.0 are worth pulling on, so be sure to collect as many Primogems as you can after looking at the numbers below:

The calculations above come from SoraHoshina – a HoYoLAB mod, guide writer, and infographic designer who regularly creates estimations from potential Primogem counts in new updates.

Looking at the infographic above, you can see that free-to-play players should expect to earn about 12,480 Primogems, seven Intertwined Fate, and 10 Acquaint Fate. Meanwhile, those who choose to spend a bit of money can earn about 16,940 Primogems, 11 Intertwined Fate, and 10 Acquaint Fate after factoring in Welkin bonuses and the battle pass.

And if the numbers listed above aren’t enough, don’t forget to redeem the available Genshin Impact codes for even more Primogems.