How to solve all Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles

So you want to know how to solve the Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact? This is a series of four puzzles that you encounter as part of the Ancient Azure Stars quest, which features Mona. Each puzzle involves a constellation, and a set of grounded light devices that shoot out a beam of light in one direction when hit.

What makes the Astral Puzzles puzzling is the fact that each device can only shoot out one beam, and only in a single direction. You can rotate the devices to choose the direction of the beam, but otherwise you have to figure out where to shoot each beam so that the resulting light pattern on the floor matches the pattern you’re trying to copy. Sometimes the constellation is hidden or obscured, and the hints are located in a different place.

This Genshin Impact event involves a lot of running around and doing other bits as well, but we’ve put together a guide on how to solve each of the Astral Puzzles in the order you encounter them in.

The Ancient Azure Stars event quest

The Astral Puzzles are part of the Ancient Azure Stars event quest, which in turn is the beginning of the fifth part of the Summertime Odyssey flagship event for Genshin Impact 2.8. To take part in the Summertime Odyssey events you need to meet the following criteria:

Adventure Rank 32 or above

Completed Archon Quest ‘Chapter 2: Prologue – Autumn winds, Scarlet Leaves’

Complete Mona’s ‘Astrolabos Chapter: Act 1 – Beyond This World’s Stars’ story quest

If you haven’t completed Mona’s story quest, you can also enter the event via the ‘quick start’ option on the event page. The Summertime Odyssey events run until August 24, 2022.

How to solve the Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact

Like all of the Summertime Odyssey quests, Ancient Azure Stars takes place in the Golden Apple Archipelago. There are four puzzles in total that you need to solve. For a visual guide on how to solve each puzzle, check out this video by ZaFrostPet:

Astral Puzzle 1

The first Astral Puzzle is simple to solve. Simply look up at the sky to see the pattern you need to make. The solution is simple enough to figure out – three light devices are arranged in a triangle in the centre, so point one to the next in line like a loop. The device at the back should then point to the device across the room from it, and the two on the outside should point at the nearest device.

This room is also where you find the 20th and final Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conch, so make sure you grab it before you move on.

Astral Puzzle 2

This one is a little trickier to solve, but only because the constellation can only be seen through a broken roof, so you will have to move around in order to get a complete picture. The pattern is essentially a large triangle with a small line going across the top. Facing the devices from the entrance, the right most corner should point to the leftmost corner, which in turn points to the device at the very top of the triangle.

The top device should point to the device between it and the bottom right corner. That middle device then points to the bottom right corner, completing the large triangle. Starting from the left hand-side, point the devices in the middle of the triangle to the next device in line, until you have a jagged line going from left to right.

Astral Puzzle 3

The hint for this puzzle is behind an invisible barrier beyond the water room. There are a couple of different solutions that work, and the pattern resembles that of a person running with lengthy stride.

Astral Puzzle 4

Again, the hint for this puzzle is found in the sky, but you need to hit the switch in the middle of the room in order to get it to appear. The solution is simpler than it looks: facing the devices from the entrance side of the room, you can point the five at the back of the group to the device in the centre. The rest of the pattern is formed by pointing each device to the next one in line, to form a loop. The end result should be a five-sided shape, almost like a tall tent with a pointed roof, with five lines pointing to the tip of the pentagon.

That’s everything you need to know about the Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact. For more, check out what we know about Genshin Impact 3.0, the upcoming Sumeru region, and the introduction of the Dendro element. We’ve also got a Genshin Impact codes guide for getting free primogems.