Genshin Impact Sumeru – location, release date speculation, and more

Want to know about Genshin Impact Sumeru? This new region is supposed to be coming to the anime game in a future update, with recently datamined information pointing to Genshin Impact 3.0 as the most likely patch where the upcoming area will make its debut.

Sumeru is the fourth major region to be introduced to the RPG game, and one of the seven nations of the world of Teyvat, like Liuye, Mondstadt, and Inazuma. Sumeru’s people and its Archon – Kusanali – follow the Dendro element.

Sumeru release date speculation

Current rumours point to Sumeru releasing at the same time as Genshin Impact 3.0. Recently, more information relating to the new region, including the Sumeru map, leaked from a closed beta.

As for when the 3.0 patch is likely to drop, we don’t have a confirmed release date. However, we can speculate that the next big update will be around August. Apart from the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay, Hoyoverse typically works to a six-week update cycle, and since Genshin Impact 2.8 released on July 13, that would place the next version’s release date around August 24, 2022.

The logical assumption is that the next patch is Genshin Impact 2.9, however Hoyoverse has skipped patch versions in the past – after the 1.7 update, the studio went straight to the 2.0 patch which introduced Inazuma to the game. There are also no known rumours associated with 2.9 – all of the current speculation relates to 3.0 or later.

Taking this all into account, it is highly likely that Hoyoverse will skip versions once again and go straight to Genshin Impact 3.0, which would place the release date for that patch in late August.

Sumeru characters

According to the current rumours, the 3.0 update is also where we should see the introduction of these Sumeru characters:

Tighnari

Dori

Collei

Tighnari and Collei will be the first playable Dendro characters, while Dori is an infamous merchant from the region. More new Genshin Impact characters from Sumeru are rumoured to release in future patches as well.

How to get to Sumeru

While we currently don’t know how to get to Sumeru, dataminer Ubatcha claims the region is located to the left of the Chasm. A group of Reddit users also recently discovered a new tunnel leading through the Chasm, so it’s looking more likely that Sumeru could appear in this location.

Sumeru map

Several versions of the Sumeru map have appeared online in recent weeks. Genshin Impact leaker Sagiri recently shared an in-game render showing all of the teleport locations, statues, and various map markers. As far as we know, this seems to be the Sumeru map from the 3.0 beta:

Sumeru locations

Sagiri also published several screenshots allegedly taken from locations dotted around the region. These images show off everything from tranquil settlements filled with nature, to lush forests and mysterious swamps.

