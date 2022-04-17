Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release time – 2.6 rerun soon

The Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release time is set for this week, just after the Easter weekend, and – as promised by Mihoyo – it is a rerun for the popular five-star Cryo character as part of phase II of update 2.6 for the anime game.

As was recently confirmed, the next Genshin Impact banner will launch this Tuesday, April 19, and is a rerun of ‘The Heron’s Court’ – the banner from last year that introduced Kamisato Ayaka as a playable character in Mihoyo’s RPG game. Zephyr of the Violet Garden also increases the drop rates for four-star characters Razor, Rosaria, and Sayu.

As for weapons, the banner includes the five-star Mistsplitter Reforged sword and The Unforged claymore, along with the four-star Favonius sword, The Bell claymore, Favonius Lance polearm, Favonius Codex catalyst, and Favonius Warbow. That’s all of the Favonius weapons, right there. As for quests, the banner will feature the Vibro-Crystal Research, Marvelous Merchandise, and Ley Line Overflow events, which players can take part in to get Primogems, Mora, materials, and ore.

Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release time

The Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayaka banner rerun release time for this week is Tuesday, April 19, at 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT / 11pm BST – and this will run until May 10 at 2:59pm EDT / 11:59am PDT / 7:59pm.

"Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview – Phase II There are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/InMLRUyBRJ — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 13, 2022

PCGamesN’s extensive guide has all the further gameplay details of the Hues of the Violet Garden event, which is happening concurrent to this banner.

