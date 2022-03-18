Genshin Impact 2.6 banners include Venti and Ayaka reruns

Genshin Impact is getting Venti and Ayaka banner reruns in update 2.6. We knew that new character Ayato would be joining the anime game, but now Mihoyo has confirmed which other characters will be returning to fill out the rest of the banner spots.

Venti’s banner will run alongside Ayato’s during the first half of update 2.6, which is likely to last three weeks when the update launches on March 30. As usual, the two banners will be separate, so you’re not getting the chance to add both of them to your team through wishing on one banner. Venti is an anemo-based character that excels when built as support. Check out our guide to the best Genshin Impact Venti build here if you’re curious.

Ayaka, meanwhile, will be getting her first banner rerun in the second half of update 2.6. If the similar name doesn’t give it away, she’s the sister of the new chap on the block Ayato. A daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan, she’s a sword user who wields the cryo element. If you want to know the best Genshin Impact Ayaka build, you can follow that link.

We also saw at the Chasm during the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream. Mihoyo confirmed that we’d be exploring the new area previously, though it’s remained a mystery until now. One of the more standout features about the new location is that you’ll need to use items to light the way through dark caverns. It bears a slight resemblance to Dragonspine, as you constantly had to contend with the cold to keep exploring.

You can catch the trailer here:

As always, we have jotted down all the Genshin Impact codes from the stream. If you want all the details on the next Genshin Impact banner, you can follow that link.

The Genshin Impact update 2.6 release date launches on March 30.

