Genshin Impact leak provides early look at Baizhu’s story quest

A recent Genshin Impact leak has given us a small peek into what’s coming for Baizhu’s story quest in the anime game‘s version 3.6 update next month. The doctor has been around since the very beginning of the game, giving us our very first glimpse at a Dendro vision back in Liyue. Fast-forward about two years, and he’s about to be a playable member of the roster.

It appears that some of the leaked screenshots depict a unique domain, which is what players expect from story quests in general. Several characters seem to be inside a cavern, with the good doctor Baizhu tending to someone in need of help.

We also get to see Qiqi and Hu Tao inside what appears to be Bubu Pharmacy, and it looks like the former is hiding from the latter. It’s played for laughs, but the characters’ voice lines and lore tells us that Hu Tao, as a funeral director, has tried to forcefully exorcise Qiqi since she’s a zombie. So, they’re not exactly the best of friends.

The 16 leaked images come from known Genshin leakers, Team China, posted to the Genshin Leaks Reddit.

We haven’t seen or heard much of Baizhu since meeting him in Liyue for the first time, but he’s slowly been reintroduced in recent trailers and the version 3.4 Lantern Rite event.

We don’t have official word on his abilities, but if the Baizhu leaks are true, he’ll be a Dendro shielder who plays the role of support, which isn’t at all surprising for a doctor.

Genshin Impact version 3.5 is just about to enter its second half, so version 3.6 is still a few weeks away. When it arrives, you’ll be able to pull for Baizhu along with Kaveh and a couple of currently-unannounced reruns.