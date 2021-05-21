Genshin Impact Battlefront Misty Dungeon event guide

The next event is Battlefront Misty Dungeon, where you have a chance to earn primogems, hero’s wit, and talent level-up materials by successfully completing six trials, all with their own theme and puzzles. To enter into the six trials you need to be at least Adventure Rank 20 or above, so if you need to climb the ranks quickly, check out our Genshin Impact leveling guide on how to increase your Adventure Rank.

Each trial has monsters, traps, quests, and Ley Line Disorders (an effect that provides party advantages or disadvantages). You’ll need to assemble a party to complement and give you an advantage against each trial type, taking into account the Ley Line Disorder and which monsters and trial quests are available.

This is also your chance to play as one of the best five-star Genshin Impact characters in the trial run, so you can see where they sit on our Genshin Impact tier list. Now you’re ready to dive in – the event is already live, but here’s when you can expect it to end and when the separate trials release.

Battlefront Misty Dungeon event time

The Battlefront Misty Dungeon event is already available as of May 21 at 10AM server time. The first trial is now live when the event goes live, but two new trials will only unlock every two days, until the event finishes on May 31 at 3:59AM server time.

Battlefront Misty Dungeon trials

The first trial is the Plunging Trial, but here’s a list of all the trials coming throughout the event:

Plunging Trial

Healing Trial

Melee Trial

Ranged Trial

Shield Trial

Elemental Trial

For the trials themselves you’ll come across a number of different enemy types which are laid out beforehand, but there are also pesky automated weapons which you need to pick off. It’s also worth being aware of challenge buffs attainable throughout the trial that provide perks such as restoring HP and increasing attack.

Free primogems: With our Genshin Impact promo codes

The meat of the trials, however, is locating and activating three Ancient Ruins in a certain time limit to unlock the final challenge. This is pretty straightforward, but there are plenty of enemies that get in the way.

That’s how to get started in the Battlefront Misty Dungeon event while you’re waiting for the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date, the new Inazuma nation, and all the Genshin Impact new characters.