How to unlock The Chasm in Genshin Impact

Want to know how to get into the Chasm in Genshin Impact? This new mining area has finally been unlocked as part of the 2.6 update, and comes in two parts. There’s a surface area, and an underground section that you will need to unlock in order to explore. The Chasm is located to the west of Qingxu Pool and Lingju Pass.

The region has been teased since update 2.5, but you will be able to unlock The Chasm in Genshin Impact once you’ve met the criteria. Getting to the surface section is easy – you simply walk in. There are four teleport waypoints you can unlock on the surface to help you get around, and The Chasm Lost Valley domain is also located above ground.

Getting into the underground area near The Chasm’s Maw in the centre requires you to break the seal first, but it’s not difficult. Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know in order to get to The Chasm in Genshin Impact so you can waste no time exploring this new area of Teyvat.

How to unlock The Chasm underground mines

To get to the underground bit of the Chasm, you will first need to meet the following criteria:

At least Adventure Rank 28

Have completed Archon Quest ‘A New Star Approaches’

After that, you will need to complete the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering world quest, which will break the seal on the entrance located by Chasm’s Maw. This can be picked up from Muning, who is located near the eastern-most teleport waypoint of the area, just off the main road from Qingxu Pool.

This quest involves you finding and destroying ‘Bedrock Keys’, which seem to be what are holding the seal in place. It’s not a particularly complicated quest, and you will be given hints on how to destroy the keys, which look like pillars of stone. Once you’ve completed it, you’ll be able to go to the underground section of The Chasm.

There's everything you need to know about the Chasm and how to unlock the underground mines. As you explore and complete quests, you may need to check how to activate the mechanism in The Chasm.