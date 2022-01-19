Looking for more information about Yelan in Genshin Impact? Yelan has appeared in the game files since the 2.0 update, but not much else has been revealed about her until recently. A cutscene during the Moonchase Festival Genshin Impact event gave us a look at a brand new character which many believe to be Yelan. Her datamined profile has her listed under the ‘tall woman’ model, lining up perfectly with the character in the cutscene.

There’s conflicting information about whether this truly is Yelan, as the game files also have her down as a bow user. The woman in the cutscene appears to have a polearm strapped to her back, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean she can’t use both weapons. Raiden Shogun fights using a polearm as her primary weapon, but she switches to an Electro sword when performing her elemental burst.

The anime game’s community also believes Yelan is linked to Dendro, an element that the devs haven’t addressed yet, but which has appeared in leaks. Here’s everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact, including her backstory and banner release date.

Genshin Impact Yelan backstory

Judging by Yelan’s appearance, we can make a few educated guesses as to who she might be within Genshin Impact’s story. Yelan wears a large bell on her belt – this could be the Cleansing Bell quest item that Madame Ping sends players to find. This suggests Yelan could be related to Madame Ping, or she may actually be Madame Ping herself. We know Madame Ping is an adeptus, one of the special groups of gods and magical beings that live in Liyue.

We know adeptus’ can take multiple forms, but this would be the first time we’ve seen a character transform from young to old. Another possible hint suggesting Yelan may be related to Madam Ping is her weapon. The Moonchase event revealed Madame Ping trained Xiangling to use a polearm, so there’s enough evidence to believe Yelan also received combat lessons.

Genshin Impact Yelan banner release date

Similarly to Shikanoin Heizou, Yelan doesn’t have a model in the game files, so there’s no chance of seeing her for a while. Datamined leaks point towards Yae Miko being the only new character in the Genshin Impact 2.5 update. Yelan and Heizou are rumoured to join the game in update 2.7 alongside The Chasm, a brand new area which resides next to Qingxu Pool and Lingju Pass.

We don’t know Yelan’s rarity or vision, but fans believe she’s going to be the first five-star Dendro character. Dendro is one of the seven elements that hasn’t been introduced yet, so it would make sense for a five-star character to introduce this new element.

And there we have it, that's all the information available about Yelan in Genshin Impact.