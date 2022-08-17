The best Genshin Impact Dori build

So you want to know how to create the best Dori build in Genshin Impact? The Genshin Impact 3.0 release date is not far away now, although you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the Dori banner release date. She’s not due to appear until phase two of 3.0, as one of the four-star characters on the Ganyu banner and Kokomi banner reruns.

While it’s still a touch early to be talking about the best Dori build, compared to a Tighnari build and Collei build, she’s a little easier to theory-craft as she’s primarily been positioned as a support and is an Electro character. Please note that some of this is still based off of information from Honey Hunter, which features datamined information from the 3.0 beta. It’s subject to change, as Hoyoverse may still make some final tweaks before Dori’s official release.

Best Genshin Impact Dori healer build

Weapon: The Bell (four-star)

The Bell (four-star) Artifacts: Ocean-Hued Clam (four-piece)

Despite using the heaviest, most unwieldy class of weapons in the game, Dori is currently being pegged as a healer, although she can only offer healing via her elemental burst. This means you’re going to need to do some active fighting to generate energy to charge up her ultimate skill.

For that, you’ll need a decent weapon. The Bell generates a shield that gives Dori the longevity she needs to stay in the fight and activate her abilities, while increasing her overall HP. If you’re struggling to obtain The Bell, anything that features energy recharge as a primary stat will do.

In terms of artifacts, if you want to maximise her healing potential the four-piece Ocean-Hued Clam set is the only way to go. This set not only buffs Dori’s healing output, but it also allows that healing to be used for offensive reasons as well, making efficient use of her combat loop. The two-piece set provides a 15% healing buff, while the four-piece bonus triggers an ability that essentially converts healing power into an explosive bomb.

If you want to get really technical, you should also prioritise HP% and ER% substats on artifacts – Dori’s elemental burst scales with her maximum HP, and you’ll want energy regen to facilitate as much uptime as possible.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything we can offer so far on the best Dori build. While you wait for her release, check out what we know about the new Sumeru region, as well as our Genshin Impact tier list to see where Dori might fit in the rankings. Finally, we have a Genshin Impact codes guide for those free primogems.