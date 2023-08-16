How do you unlock the Fontaine reputation system in Genshin Impact? By now, you’re more than aware that Teyvat is a pretty big place – and it keeps growing. With five massive mainland regions now available in Genshin Impact, each with their own quests, creatures, and materials, there’s lots to see – and that’s where reputation comes in.

Genshin Impact reputation rewards you for uncovering the secrets of Teyvat as you complete bounties, explore the world, and help NPCs. However, unlocking the reputation system in each region has specific requirements. Hydro region Fontaine was released with Genshin Impact 4.0, introducing us to new characters Lynette and Lyney, each with their own new Genshin Impact banners. Whether you add the entertaining duo to your party or not, exploring the water-based region should be a priority, so here’s how to unlock the Fontaine reputation system in Genshin Impact.

Unlock the Fontaine reputation system

To unlock the Fontaine reputation system in Genshin Impact, you must first complete the Archon Quest Chapter IV, Acts I and II. Upon completing the chapter, the Steambird Interview world quest becomes available, which grants you access to the reputation system.

To complete Steambird Interview, meet with Euphrasie in the Court of Fontaine. When you speak with Euphrasie, you should have access to the quests and region progress for Fontaine.

Now you know how to unlock the Fontaine reputation system in Genshin Impact, there’s no stopping you as you explore the stunning region. If you want to wish for Fontaine’s player characters, be sure to redeem the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems, and familiarize yourself with the Lynette ascension materials and Lyney ascension materials, including pretty Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bells, required for leveling up Lynette, the Multi-Function Magic Assistant.