Genshin Impact free primogems as compensation for 2.7 delay

Hoyoverse has announced a compensation package for Genshin Impact free primogems along with fragile resin, hero’s wit, mystic enhancement ore, and mora to all players as compensation for the delay of the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.7 update. The next major update for the free-to-play game currently has no set release date, and Hoyoverse has already implemented a Genshin Impact Ayaka banner extension in the meantime.

Travellers who have reached adventure rank five or above by May 11 will be eligible for this compensation package, which will be handed out every Wednesday at 4am server time. The package will be sent through the in-game mail system, and must be claimed within 30 days and before the end of version 2.6.

Each weekly compensation package includes a fairly sizeable amount of currency and items. The bundle consists of 400 primogems, one fragile resin, seven hero’s wit, 16 mystic enchantment ore, and 120,000 mora for each week of the delay period. Hoyoverse notes that this weekly compensation will be adjusted for the final week if the 2.7 version update launches less than a week after the previous weekly compensation.

Full details can be found below:

