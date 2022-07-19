How to download Genshin Impact 2.8 on PC

Wondering how to download Genshin Impact on PC? We can’t blame you. If you’ve not played the popular free-to-play game yet, you’re missing out on regular Genshin Impact events, new characters, and more to get involved in, there’s a lot to catch up on. Alternatively, if you’re already a fan on a mobile device, cross progression means you can play on your PC too.

Genshin Impact is an enormous RPG game with an anime flair, combining action, adventure, and role-playing features in a stunning open-world universe. With an ever-increasing ensemble of colourful characters to add to your party and new outfits to unlock, you can personalise your Genshin Impact experience however you desire. Depending on whether you’re a new or returning player, there are a few different ways to start playing, and we’ve got them all outlined here with this guide on how to download Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact download methods

Here are the three methods for downloading Genshin Impact on PC, depending on the launcher you’d like to use and whether you’re a returning player or not:

Download Genshin Impact from Mihoyo for new users.

Download Genshin Impact from Mihoyo for returning users.

Download Genshin Impact through Epic Games Launcher.

How to download Genshin Impact from Mihoyo for new users

The first option for downloading Genshin Impact on PC is directly from the developer and publisher, Mihoyo. As a new user, you must create an account before downloading.

Head to the official Mihoyo website.

Fill in your email address in the sign-up box.

Enter the verification code received.

Complete the remaining details and create a Mihoyo account.

Click Play for Free, then Download Now! and wait for the download to complete.

How to download Genshin Impact from Mihoyo for returning users

If you are a returning user from another PC or platform, you’ll need to log in to your existing Mihoyo account to ensure you retain your progress.

Head to the official Mihoyo website.

Click Return to Login.

Enter your Mihoyo email and password.

Login, then hit Download Now! and wait for the download to complete.

If you’re already logged into your Mihoyo account, you may just simply need to click Download, then choose Windows from the options available.

How to download Genshin Impact through the Epic Games Launcher

If you prefer to keep all your games in launchers, then Genshin Impact is available in the Epic Games Launcher. Simply download the game through the Epic Games Store, where it will always stay in your Library.

Open or download the Epic Games Launcher.

Go to the Genshin Impact store page.

Click “Get” on the right hand side.

Select Place Order, and Genshin Impact will be added to your library.

Click Install on Genshin Impact in your library on any PC.

Regardless of which method you choose to download Genshin Impact to your PC, you’ll need to finish downloading the resources to your computer before playing. Launch Genshin Impact, login to your Mihoyo account, and the launcher will do the rest. However, do bear in mind that this could take some time depending on your setup.

How to activate Genshin Impact cross-progression

Cross-progression will work automatically, as long as you correctly log in to your account. Be sure you know the login details to your Mihoyo account, and your progress will be transferred over from your mobile device to your PC. If you’re looking to go the other way, Pocket Tactics can help you download Genshin Impact on iOS or Android.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

So now you know how to download Genshin Impact to your PC, you’re probably eager to get going. If you’re new, find out which characters you should be keeping an eye out for in our Genshin Impact Tier List, and give yourself a head start with some free Genshin Impact codes.