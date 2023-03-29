Genshin Impact Kaveh ascension materials

Want to farm Kaveh’s ascension materials ahead of time? This future character should arrive in Genshin Impact very soon, so if you’re hoping to get the Sumeru architect, here’s where to find his talent and character materials.

Although one of his materials is currently unknown, Kaveh’s banner should be one of the next Genshin Impact banners, and we’re hoping to see him in the 3.6 update. The update is said to feature a new area which expands the Sumeru desert, so it’s likely the unknown item is located there.

Kaveh ascension materials

Character materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Mourning Flower, 3x Fungal Spores 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Quelled Creeper, 10x Mourning Flower, 15x Fungal Spores 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Quelled Creeper, 20x Mourning Flower, 12x Luminescent Pollen 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Quelled Creeper, 30x Mourning Flower, 18x Luminescent Pollen 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Quelled Creeper, 45x Mourning Flower, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 6 80 3x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Quelled Creeper, 60x Mourning Flower, 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000

Talent materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ingenuity, 6x Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ingenuity, 3x Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ingenuity, 4x Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ingenuity, 6x Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ingenuity, 9x Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x ? 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x ? 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x ? 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x ?, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Kaveh’s materials

Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust

Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust are enemy drops and can be found when taking down a variety of different Fungi. You need to head to Sumeru, where you’ll find Fungi throughout the region especially in forest areas such as Mawtimiya Forest and Vanarana, although they can also be found in The Chasm.

Quelled Creeper

The Quelled Creeper drops from the world boss, Dendro Hypostasis located in the Land of Lower Setekh in Sumeru Desert. The Dendro Hypostasis also drops emeralds, the Dendro materials you need to ascend Kaveh.

Mourning Flower

Mourning Flower is coming to the 3.6 update and should be found in the new Sumeru area. They have drooping crimson petals on top of a green stem and can likely be found in Asipattravana Swamp.

Dendro ascension materials

The Nagadus Emerald item chain was introduced with the Dendro element and is key to every Dendro character’s ascension path. Jadeplume Terrorshroom drop these jewels, although if you buy some Dust of Azoth from the Stardust Exchange, you can convert other types of jewels into the new Nagadus line.

Talent materials

Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Ingenuity are available from the Steeple of Ignorance. You also need an unidentified item, plus a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level ten.

Now you can start farming the Genshin Impact Kaveh materials, check out everything we know about Baizhu’s banner, another new Genshin Impact character and the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.