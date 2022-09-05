New Genshin Impact leak clarifies the trading card game release date

A new Genshin Impact leak is shedding more light on the rumored trading card game reportedly coming to the RPG game sometime after Genshin Impact 3.0 ends – though this latest rumor says it might be quite a while after 3.0. It comes from a user on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server (via Reddit), noted for its steady stream of leaks from Genshin Impact’s current beta, and the leaker describes the information as “crumbs” potentially left over from other files. They believe it’s likely the Genshin Impact trading card game will release sometime after Genshin Impact 3.1, though didn’t say why that may be the case.

As for the game itself, it’s reportedly called Genius Invokation, continuing Genshin’s tradition of replacing the letter “c” with a “k” simply because why not. The new leak says you’ll be able to customize your deck cover and can view a catalogue of sorts that lists all the Genius Invokation players in Teyvat. This list lives in the deckbuilder gadget, which you presumably get once you acquire your first deck, and the characters you can challenge are all NPCs.

Whether you can play a game against the likes of Diluc and Itto still seems to be up in the air, but it looks like you’ll be conducting at least some of your games at The Cat’s Tail, Diona’s bar in Mondstadt. The WFP leak mentioned you can invite opponents using the board outside the tavern. Every major city in Teyvat has at least one tavern, or teahouse in Inazuma’s case, but for now it looks like the bulk of the action will center around Mondstadt, at least to start with.

Current rumors suggest Genshin Impact 3.1 will include some kind of Mondstadt-centric festival, so while WFP leakers currently think Genius Invokation will arrive after 3.1, we may get at least a hint of what’s to come during the festivities.

What definitely is arriving in the next major update is a new round of characters. Check out our cover of as Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, three brand-new characters making their debut in the 3.1 update.