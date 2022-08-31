Genshin Impact Candace banner release date speculation

When could we see the Genshin Impact Candace banner? Recently announced alongside Cyno and Nilou, Candace is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She’s a Hydro polearm user and the guardian of Aaru Village in Sumeru.

Her official title is Golden Vow and although we don’t know much about her just yet, she has been officially announced by Hoyoverse in a tweet and could be coming as soon as the 3.1 update. Her abilities have also been datamined via Honey Hunter so we have a good idea of how she’ll fit in with other characters and possibly where we’ll place her on our Genshin Impact tier list. It’s worth noting, the below information is based on leaked information and may change on release.

Genshin Impact Candace banner release date

The Genshin Impact Candace release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we’re hopeful we’ll see her as well as other newly announced characters Cyno and Nilou in the 3.1 update.

Genshin Impact Candace abilities

Normal attack: Gleaming Spear – Guardian Stance

Normal attack: Perform up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Charged attack: Consume a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

Plunging attack: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill: Sacred Rite – Heron’s Sanctum

Candace can perform the following actions to fight of swathes of enemies:

Tap: Rush forward with your shield, dealing Hydro damage.

Hold: Raise your shield to block incoming attacks from nearby enemies, forming a barrier that absorbs damage based on Candace’s max HP and absorbs Hydro damage 250% more effectively. This barrier lasts until the elemental skill unleashes. When Candace finishes holding up the barrier, she performs a leaping strike that deals Hydro damage to enemies in front of her.

Elemental Burst: Sacred Rite – Wagtail’s Tide

Raise your weapon on high to call a divine blessing that deals AoE Hydro damage based on max HP and continuously confers the Prayer of Crimson Crown on the active character.

Prayer of the Crimson Crown: Characters deal increased elemental damage with normal attacks. Whenever a character takes the field, they unleash a wave of water that deals Hydro damage to enemies (a limited number of waves can be unleashed). Sword, Claymore, and polearm users under this effect obtain Hydro Infusion.

Candace Passive Talents

To Dawn’s First Light: Decrease climbing stamina consumption for your party by 20%.

Decrease climbing stamina consumption for your party by 20%. Featherflow Guard: If Candace is hit by an attack in the Hold duration of the elemental skill, the skill finishes charging instantly.

If Candace is hit by an attack in the Hold duration of the elemental skill, the skill finishes charging instantly. Sand Arch: Characters affected by Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by the elemental burst deal 0.5% increased damage to enemies for every 1,000 points of Candace’s max HP when they deal elemental damage with normal attacks.

Candace Constellations

Returning Heir of the Scarlet Sands: The duration of Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect increases by three seconds.

The duration of Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect increases by three seconds. Moon-Piercing Brilliance: When your elemental skill hits enemies, Candace’s max HP increases by 20% for 15 seconds.

When your elemental skill hits enemies, Candace’s max HP increases by 20% for 15 seconds. Hunter’s Supplication: Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Ride by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Ride by three. Maximum upgrade is 15. Sentinel Oath: Shortens the Hold critical damage of the elemental skill to be the same as the tapping critical damage.

Shortens the Hold critical damage of the elemental skill to be the same as the tapping critical damage. Golden Eye: Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard by three. Maximum upgrade is 15. The Overflow: When characters affected by Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide deal elemental damage to enemies using normal attacks, an attack wave unleashes AoE Hydro damage equal to 20.93% of Candace’s max HP. The effect triggers once every 2.3 seconds and is considered elemental burst damage.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything we know about when the Genshin Impact Candace banner will arrive. In the meantime, grab yourself some free primogems with the latest Genshin Impact codes and check out all the Genshin Impact events in the recent update.