Genshin Impact leak shows off upcoming Scaramouche boss fight

A new Genshin Impact leak gives us a preview of what the Scaramouche boss fight will look like when it arrives with the RPG’s version 3.2 update. It seems as though the former Harbinger will become the newest weekly boss, joining Andrius, Dvalin, Childe, Azhdaha, La Signora, and the Raiden Shogun puppet. Scaramouche has featured prominently in the Sumeru storyline thus far, so his addition as a boss should come as no surprise.

Genshin Impact fans that have played through the Sumeru Archon Quests should have an idea of what the boss will look like physically, but the leaked clip looks even crazier than the short tease that was given during the main storyline.

Uploaded by YouTuber 叶青枫, the leaked footage reveals Scaramouche fighting inside what looks like a giant robot. The word ‘puppet’ would be more precise given his backstory with the Raiden Shogun, but its sheer size and scale, compared to the player character, is a bit unreal.

We can see Nahida standing still as the boss uses several attacks, and she isn’t even tall enough to reach the puppet’s ankles. But, speaking of attacks, Scaramouche appears to use a number of elemental moves that cover wide areas of the battlefield. These include ground pounds, lasers, and explosions using Electro, Pyro, Hydro, Anemo, and Cryo.

The giant puppet’s feet are also seemingly accompanied by mechanisms, which will surely come into play as some sort of way to deal damage to the boss. Simply running up to the puppet to whack the tip of its toes would feel ridiculous.

Scaramouche doesn’t seem to use Dendro at all, so that may be a key element in defeating him. This would make sense given that the Dendro Archon, Nahida, is getting her own character banner in Genshin Impact version 3.2 alongside Layla, a new four-star Cryo user who’ll perform similarly to Thoma.