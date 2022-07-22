Player hits Genshin Impact level cap after logging in every day

It takes serious dedication and determination to hit the Genshin Impact level cap, but that’s exactly what one player, Shahar, did after logging into the game every day for almost two years. What may be even more impressive than Shahar’s log-in streak is the fact that it was, apparently, all done without spending any money whatsoever.

Shahar’s post on Reddit goes into detail about the experience of starting up Genshin Impact for 662 days straight, including how it all started and how they kept going, even when their friends dropped out and left Genshin behind.

“All my friends and I played most of the first update together, with all of them dropping the game over time till the third one,” Shahar says, describing a relatable situation for many of us who still play the game. Shahar ended up being the only one in the friend group who stuck with the game, though others came back occasionally.

Through all that time spent playing, Shahar managed to pull several five-star characters, including Jean, Qiqi, Mona, Keqing, Childe, Albedo, Hu Tao, Zhongli, Klee, Ayaka, Yoimiya, Shenhe, and Itto. That’s quite lucky for a free-to-play player, though, playing the game daily for that long was bound to net them a decent amount of Primogems.

“Through this whole journey, I had some temptation to whale but I decided to keep my dignity as a F2P player,” Shahar says.

I certainly can’t say the same, thanks to a few tempting character banners – much like the upcoming character banners in version 3.0, with the arrival of Dendro.

Whether HoYoverse will raise the AR cap with the arrival of the Sumeru region remains unknown for now, but there’s still good reason to earn Adventure EXP after you hit the cap. It gets converted to Mora instead.