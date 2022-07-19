Genshin Impact Tighnari banner release date speculation and abilities

Want to know about the Genshin Impact Tighnari banner? He is an upcoming Genshin Impact character and one of three recently announced by Hoyoverse that we think may be coming in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, along with the new Sumeru region and the Dendro element.

In fact, one of the few things we do know about the Genshin Impact Tighnari banner is that he is a Dendro user, one of the first of this element coming to the game, joined by his apprentice Collei. Along with Dori (Electro), the trio will likely be the first playable characters from the new region.

Genshin Impact Tighnari banner release date speculation

The Tighnari banner release date hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing. The current rumour mill suggests that Tighnari will be a five-star character introduced in the 3.0 update, so he will be getting his own Genshin Impact banner, with a supporting four-star line-up.

As for the release date, Genshin Impact’s 2.8 patch dropped on July 13, which means the next update is due towards the end of August if you use the typical six-week cycle. However, while a logical assumption might be that Genshin Impact 2.9 is the next version, we have a strong suspicion that Hoyoverse may skip numbers again and go straight to 3.0, like the studio did when it went from 1.6 to 2.0 in one leap.

Tighnari abilities

Tighnari’s abilities haven’t been confirmed yet, but datamined information from the 3.0 beta places him as a bow-wielder. What we’ve seen regarding his kit suggests that he’s more of a crowd control character, with abilities that can distract mobs as well as being able to chain hits across multiple enemies. The below ability information is taken from Honey Hunter.

Normal attack – Khanda Barrier-Buster

Normal attack: Perform up to four consecutive bow shots.

Charged attack: An aimed shot that deals increased damage. Dendro power will accumulate on the arrow before it’s fired. Depending on how long the energy has been charging, there will be different effects:

Charge level 1: Deals added Dendro damage.

Charge level 2: Fires a ‘Wreath’ arrow that deals Dendro damage. When it hits, the arrow will create four Clusterbloom arrows that will track nearby opponents and deal Dendro damage to them as well.

Plunging attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing area-of-effect damage.

Elemental Skill – Vijnana-Phala Mine

Tighnari throws a Vijnana Stormheart ahead that deals area-of-effect Dendro damage, and creates a Khanda field that creates illusions that will taunt enemy mobs and draw their attention. This ability also reduces Wreath arrow charging time by 1.5 seconds.

This effect ends after the skill duration times out or if Tighnari fires off three Wreath arrows.

Elemental Burst – Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft

Tighnari will fire six Tanglevine Shafts that can track opponents and deal Dendro damage. Upon hit, each Tanglevine Shaft will create a secondary wave of shafts that will also track and attack opponents, dealing more Dendro damage.

Tighnari passive talents

Encyclopedic Knowledge – Displays the location of resources unique to Sumeru on the minimap.

– Displays the location of resources unique to Sumeru on the minimap. Keen Sight – After Tighnari fires a Wreath arrow, Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for four seconds.

– After Tighnari fires a Wreath arrow, Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for four seconds. Scholarly Blade – For every point of Elemental Mastery Tighnari has, his charged attack and Elemental Burst damage is increased by 0.08%, capped at 80%.

Tighnari constellations

Beginnings Determined at the Roots – Tighnari’s charged attack crit-rate is increased by 15%.

– Tighnari’s charged attack crit-rate is increased by 15%. Origins Known From the Steam – While there are opponents within the field created by Tighnari’s Elemental Skill, Tighnari gains a 20% bonus to Dendro. damage. This effect will last up to six seconds unless the field’s duration ends, or if there are no opponents in the field.

– While there are opponents within the field created by Tighnari’s Elemental Skill, Tighnari gains a 20% bonus to Dendro. damage. This effect will last up to six seconds unless the field’s duration ends, or if there are no opponents in the field. Fortunes Read Amongst the Branches – Increase the level of Tighnari’s Elemental Burst by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15.

– Increase the level of Tighnari’s Elemental Burst by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15. Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves – When Tighnari triggers his Elemental Burst, all party members gain 60 elemental mastery for eight seconds. If the burst triggers Burning, Bloom, Aggravate, or Spread elemental reactions, Elemental Mastery for the party is increased by an additional 60, and the buff’s duration will be reset.

– When Tighnari triggers his Elemental Burst, all party members gain 60 elemental mastery for eight seconds. If the burst triggers Burning, Bloom, Aggravate, or Spread elemental reactions, Elemental Mastery for the party is increased by an additional 60, and the buff’s duration will be reset. Comprehension Amidst the Flowers – Increase the level of Tignari’s Elemental Skill by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15.

– Increase the level of Tignari’s Elemental Skill by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15. Karma Adjudged From the Leaden Fruit – Wreath arrow charge time is decreased by 0.9 seconds, and will produce an additional Clusterbloom arrow upon hit.

That’s everything we know about Tighnari’s banner and abilities. We’ll update this page when we get official word on his kit and release date. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact tier list for the current character meta, as well as our Genshin Impact codes guide for those free primogems.