Genshin impact 2.7 maintenance time and rewards

Want to know about the Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance? Before every major Genshin Impact update, Hoyoverse takes the popular anime game down for maintenance, which tends to last a few hours while the team applies all of the new content. It’s typically the only time Genshin Impact is unplayable, as the mid-patch update usually doesn’t require any downtime.

While the Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance is ongoing, players will be unable to login to the RPG game. After the process is finished, everyone will need to download a sizable game update before they are able to play again. These major patches can bring everything from new Genshin Impact characters, to new Genshin Impact events, and even new areas, like The Chasm from the Genshin Impact 2.6 update.

Apart from recent setbacks like the 2.7 update delay, the Genshin Impact maintenance period is a predictable event and it happens at the same time for everyone across the globe. We’ll keep this guide updated with the latest information on any planned Genshin Impact maintenance, as well as when we expect the game servers to come back online.

Genshin impact 2.7 maintenance time

The next Genshin Impact maintenance period is expected to begin at 6am UTC+8 on May 31. In other timezones, this translates to the following start times:

May 30, 3pm PST

May 30, 6pm EST

May 30, 11pm BST

According to Hoyoverse, the maintenance period is due to last no more than five hours, so hopefully it won’t put too much of a dent in your Genshin Impact 2.7 release date plans.

Genshin Impact maintenance rewards

Hoyoverse usually gives out rewards whenever a lengthy maintenance period takes place, as well as for any notable bugs that crop up.

For previous patch updates, players have received 300 primogems – which equates to 60 primogems per hour the game is unavailable to play if the downtime lasts the full five hours. Players still get this amount regardless of whether the maintenance finishes early or not, and more primogems have been given out when the patching process has taken longer than planned. We expect the same to happen for the 2.7 update.

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact maintenance schedule. For more Genshin Impact guides check out our current Genshin Impact tier list, as well as everything we know about upcoming new character Heizou, now that he’s been announced.