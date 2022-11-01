Genshin Impact map leak goes out of bounds to show future updates

A recent Genshin Impact map leak has shown us more of the RPG‘s wider universe than we’ve ever seen, as a player goes out of bounds to view Teyvat’s hidden landscape. This doesn’t seem to be part of the huge 4.0 leak that took the community by storm last week, but it still reveals a part of the game that’s usually shrouded in mystery.

The leak is a series of images that showcase sections of the map found outside of the current borders. As such, many of the areas shown won’t be added until we’ve progressed much further than Genshin Impact version 3.2. This means that, even though we can see the landscape and its topography, everything is low-poly and unfinished. So, this is more of a small preview than anything else, as all of the lands we can see are subject to change.

The images come alongside a screenshot of the current Teyvat map that has the out-of-bounds areas labeled and outlined so that you have a better idea of what you’re looking at when it comes to the in-game screenshots.

All 11 screenshots were posted in a Reddit thread by Redditor OKI_Syper, so you can view them all together. In the images, we can see that they’re floating over deserts to the northwest of Sumeru that could be part of the Pyro region, Natlan, and some mountains and lakes that could belong to the Hydro region, Fontaine.

Also, it appears as though new, northern sections of Sumeru will be revealed in version 3.4 and version 3.6. However, version lengths are returning to six weeks each, so the wait will be a long one.

In the meantime, you can explore the Sumeru desert that was just added in Genshin Impact version 3.1. And be sure to check out our coverage for guides on the desert’s Garden of Endless Pillars domain, Altar of Mirages, and more.