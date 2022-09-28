How to unlock the Altar of Mirages in Genshin Impact

If you’re seeking to unlock the Altar of Mirages in Genshin Impact, you might find you have a surprising degree of trouble locating it first. Buried beneath the sands of the Hypostyle Desert, the Altar of Mirages is a one-time domain that requires a few additional steps to unlock than is typical of the domains scattered throughout Hoyoverse’s expansive open world game.

However, despite how difficult it is to reach, the rewards available once you unlock the Altar of Mirages in Genshin Impact are certainly worthwhile. You can expect to receive Dendro Sigils, which can be offered to the Vanarana tree for rare equipment and currencies for wishing on Genshin Impact banners. The Sunken Years, a four-star Genshin Impact artifact from the Gilded Dreams set, is also included in the Behind the Illusory Curtain domain challenge’s loot table. But before you can get your mitts on all of that, here’s how to unlock the Altar of Mirages domain.

Unlocking the Altar of Mirages domain

The Altar of Mirages can be found within Khemenu Temple, an underground area northeast of the Mausoleum of King Deshret in the Hypostyle Desert. You must be Adventure Rank 28 or above before you can start the Behind the Illusory Curtain domain challenge.

However, rank isn’t the only requirement to access the Altar of Mirages. Many of the doors within Khemenu Temple are sealed off as part of a clearance system; before you can fully explore its underground depths, you must have surpassed the clearance level required to open them. You must also retrieve Scarlet Sand Slate, a gadget which functions as a keycard indicating your clearance level. Check out our guide to get past that pesky Genshin Impact clearance message.

Altar of Mirages domain location

Now that you have access to the inner Khemenu Temple, it’s time to track down the Altar of Mirages. Starting from the Khemenu Temple waypoint, head into the main sanctum and through the open doorway to the right. Proceed past the fallen pillar, and interact with the Plinth of the Sacred Rites mechanism to the left of the locked door to confirm your clearance.

Once it’s open, you’ll immediately notice that the floor of the corridor has partially collapsed. Drop down the hole it’s created to reach the lower level of Khemenu Temple – take care to activate your glider to avoid an unfortunate and untimely end. Take the short flight of stairs up to the Altar of Mirages, and interact with it to activate the domain.

Altar of Mirages domain rewards

It’s worth bearing in mind that the Altar of Mirages is a one-time domain, meaning that you won’t receive any rewards for completing it subsequent times.

Here’s a list of the Altar of Mirages domain rewards:

40 Primogems

Five Dendro Sigils

Gilded Dreams artifact

Two Guide to Praxis

Two Hero’s Wit

Four Mystic Enhancement Ore

500 Adventure EXP

30000 Mora

As we’ve already mentioned, completing the Behind the Illusory Curtain domain challenge located within the Altar of Mirage offers a number of rewards – most notably 40 primogems, five Dendro Sigils, and of course, the Sunken Years artifact. You may also receive a variety of level-up materials, such as Hero’s Wit and Guide to Praxis.

That’s a wrap on how to unlock the Altar of Mirages domain. The Genshin Impact 3.1 update has brought with it an impressive expansion of the existing Sumeru region, and the debut of several new characters. If you’re looking to switch up your playstyle, check out the stalwart shieldbearer, Candace, or the graceful dancer, Nilou, whose movesets offer something a little different from many of the Genshin Impact characters we’ve seen before.