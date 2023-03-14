Play Genshin Impact songs to win actual money in new music event

A new Genshin Impact music event gives fans a chance to win one of several cash prizes for playing songs from the anime game‘s OST. HoYoverse is calling on all the musically-inclined players out there, allowing them to use any instrument in this contest, titled World Quest: Music Showdown. Along with the cash, winners will also get the opportunity to participate in a final recording in Los Angeles, USA.

To join in on this event, you’ll need to be at least 18 years of age, and live in North America or the EU. You should also be comfortable with appearing in the contest broadcast.

Record a video of yourself, playing a song from Genshin Impact on any instrument, then share it on your TikTok, Twitter, or Facebook account with the ‘#AstraCarnival,’ ‘#GenshinImpact,’ and ‘#Music Showdown’ hashtags.

For selfish reasons, I hope there are plenty of covers of the Port Ormos and Inazuma City main themes under these hashtags — two of the OST tracks that guarantee I’ll stand still to listen for a bit before leaving the area.

You’ll also need to fill out this Google form to provide a link to your social media post submission. The registration period lasts from March 13 to March 19, and the estimated broadcast date is May 27.

Those who participate and manage to gain traction with their submission will have the chance to win the following prizes:

Champion – USD $2,000 / GBP £1,644

Runner-up – USD $1,500 / GBP £1,233

Third place – USD $1,000 / GBP £822

Even if you don’t qualify for the top prizes, you can still win other rewards. The top three most views on each platform will get $100 Amazon gift cards, and 100 Blessings of the Welkin Moon are being handed out as well.

It would be perfect timing to offer the music-lover, Xinyan, in the current character banners, but she isn’t available. Instead, you can pull for Dehya and Cyno in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.5, or Ayaka and Shenhe in the second half.