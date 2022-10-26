A guide to the best Genshin Impact Nahida team comp if you manage to get this five-star Dendro character on the next Genshin Impact banner. Nahida can be built in a few different ways, either main DPS, support, or sub-DPS.

We’ve gone for a sub-DPS Nahida build to make the most of her elemental burst and elemental skill, providing buffs to the party based on Electro, Pyro, and Hydro being present, while also pairing Nahida with Cyno for the catalyze effect.

The best Genshin Impact Nahida team comp is:

Nahida

Cyno

Kazuha

Kuki Shinobu

As the main DPS, we have Cyno for this aggravate team with both Cyno and Nahida providing team-wide damage. Nahida’s elemental burst is buffed by the presence of Electro, so when Nahida unleashes a Shrine of Maya field, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification from her elemental skill is decreased, in turn dealing more Dendro damage based on her attack and elemental mastery.

Kuki Shinobu acts as the team’s battery and healer, while also using her Electro skill to trigger Hyberbloom. You could always switch Kuki out for Dori, if you’ve managed to obtain this new Genshin Impact character.

Finally, Kazuha is great at crowd control and grouping enemies so both Cyno and Nahida can inflict damage, while also causing the swirl elemental reaction.

That’s the best Genshin Impact Nahida team comp, for more on the 3.2 update, here are the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems and when you can expect Nahida’s banner and Layla’s banner, the new Cyro character.